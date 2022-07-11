Submit Release
IAM: Pet owners can bring animals out for medical treatments

MACAU, July 11 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) states that to cooperate with relevant Chief Executive Writ of Instruction, the activities necessary for residents’ basic living needs are maintained and the operation of non-essential commercial activities is suspended. However, reasonable travel needs of pet owners to bring their animals out for medical treatments are not affected by the measure. Pet owners are urged to abide by the pandemic prevention guidelines of the health authorities during the process of seeking medical treatments of their animals.

