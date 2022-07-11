Submit Release
The Civil Protection Operations Centre of the Unitary Police Service has coordinated with the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, government departments and organizations in intensifying community outreach and patrol enforcement actions

MACAU, July 11 - In order to support the epidemic prevention work of the SAR Government, the Civil Protection Operations Centre of the Unitary Police Service has coordinated the Customs of Macao Special Administrative Region, Judiciary Police, Public Security Police Force, together with the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau and 34 government departments and organizations to carry out their corresponding duties in conducting patrols and law enforcement actions, as well as publicity and persuasion work in all districts of Macao since 00:00 this morning (11 July). The first phase of it will be an advisory process for violators. In the future, various departments will intensify their community outreach and patrol enforcement actions, as well as conduct direct prosecution against anyone who violates the epidemic prevention measures.

The Civil Protection Operations Centre of the Unitary Police Service hereby reminds all individuals in Macao must strictly cooperate with the epidemic prevention measures and stay at home. If one has to go out to perform essential work, purchase living supplies, or for other emergency reasons, adults must wear masks of KN95 or above standard. In contrast, minors can wear other standard masks if they are not qualified.

