Outreach Nucleic Acid Test Service Team continues to conducts service for the persons with reduced mobility

MACAU, July 11 - In conjunction with the mass nucleic acid testing, the "MSAR Government Outreach Nucleic Acid Test Service Team", consisting of the Health Bureau and the Social Welfare Bureau; in collaboration with the Macau Red Cross, has been providing outreach nucleic acid testing services to people confined at home due to their mobility difficulties, namely people with serious illnesses, permanently bedridden people, people with reduced mobility, and others with special needs, since June 20. By July 10th, nucleic acid tests were carried out to a total of 1,801 persons with special needs in their homes. The provision of the above services will continue to be provided in coordination with the MSAR Government.

