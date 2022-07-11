Submit Release
The Labour Affairs Bureau calls on domestic helper’s employer to negotiate with domestic helpers on arrangements for accommodation to stay in

MACAU, July 11 - To cooperate with the Macao SAR Government's epidemic prevention work, the Labour Affairs Bureau calls on both employers and employees to understand each other, communicate in good faith and tide over the difficulties together.

As the epidemic prevention is currently at a critical stage, non-essential crowd gathering activities should be avoided or reduced as much as possible and people flow in the community should be reduced, so as to reduce the risk of disease transmission. The Labour Affairs Bureau calls on the domestic helper’s employer to arrange for the domestic helper to stay in at the employer's house or in a separate place, subject to the accommodation environment; we also hope that the domestic helpers can fully cooperate with their employers' accommodation arrangements and fight the epidemic together.

The Labour Affairs Bureau reminds that any resident or non-resident employee who violates the rule of going outside or does not wear a KN95 face mask when going outside, according to the Law on the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases, shall be liable to imprisonment up to two years or a maximum fine of 240 days.

