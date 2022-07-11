Traffic Alert for Barrier Removal and Painting on State Route 8 in Butler County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a traffic alert, on July 14, 2022, for State Route 8 in Middlesex Township, Butler, County.

During the evening of July 14, crews will be removing the temporary barriers on the roadway and painting temporary lines. This will open State Route 8 between the Allegheny County Line and State Route 228 to unrestricted traffic beginning the morning of July 15.

The final milling and paving will be scheduled for a date to be determined.

Contractor Plum Contracting, Inc. of Greensburg, PA is completing the project, part of an $3.8 million contract in Butler County. The project is anticipated to be completed prior to the end of September 2022.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

