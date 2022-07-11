Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo, Japan, to offer his condolences on behalf of President Biden and the American people on the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. Secretary Blinken reflected on Prime Minister Abe’s legacy and recalled with the Prime Minister shared efforts, over the course of multiple Japanese and U.S. administrations, to strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance and reinforce the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Secretary reiterated the deep and abiding friendship between the United States and Japan and thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to visit and pay his respects. On behalf of President Biden, the Secretary also delivered a letter of condolence to the Abe family.

