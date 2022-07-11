Printed Plastic Films Market is anticipated to grow 1.5 times the current industry value during 2022-2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Surging Ready-to-Eat Food Consumption to Push Printed Plastic Films Sales past US$ 7.1 Billion by 2032. North America Printed Plastic Films Market is expected to lead the market by contributing almost 1/4th of demand share in 2022. The material, polyethylene (PE) is projected to hold around 22% of the market value share by 2032 due its superior flexibility and lightweight properties

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the printed plastic films market will witness steady growth at 3.9% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032). Sales in the market are expected to reach US$ 4.8 Bn in 2022 and surpass a valuation of US$ 7.1 Bn by the end of 2032.



Printed plastic films are the flexible packaging solution created through blown film or cast film processes that involve the melting of the polymer resin. Printed plastic films are used in packaging various products due to their beneficial properties such as lightweight, cost-effective, convenient, barrier properties, sustainability, and others.

The printed plastic films are also used as a marketing tool as the company can print its logo or name and that can be used for packaging the product. This works as a promotion tool for diverse industries such as food & beverage, healthcare and others.

Also, the printed plastic films offer an aesthetic look to the product which is gaining immense traction among various end users. Moreover, increasing preference and use of flexible packaging solutions will augment the sales of printed plastic films across the globe.

Subsequently, expansion of food & beverage industry is estimated to create lucrative growth opportunity for the printed plastic films market. Development of the latest printing technologies will also drive the growth of printed plastic films.

Key Takeaways from the Printed Plastic Films Market

By material, polyethylene (PE) segment is projected to hold around 22% of the market value share by the end of 2032 due to its superior flexibility, lightweight and highly adaptable property.

of the market value share by the end of 2032 due to its superior flexibility, lightweight and highly adaptable property. In terms of end-use, the food & beverage segment is projected to create a growth opportunity of US$ 355.6 Mn during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. On the basis of printing technology, flexographic printing segment will register a CAGR of 4.9% in the global plastic printed films market.

in the global plastic printed films market. North America is expected to lead the market by contributing almost 1/4 th of demand share by the end of 2022.

of demand share by the end of 2022. South Asia printed plastic films market is projected to expand 1.7 times the current market value during the forecast period.





“Cost-effectiveness of plastic film packaging over other materials and increasing preference for appealing packaging solutions is escalating the growth of printed plastic films market. Further, growing trend for sustainable packaging solutions will create growth opportunity for the bioplastic printed plastic films market” – says FMI analyst

Printed Plastic Films Market Landscape

Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group, Huhtamäki Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, DS Smith Plc, and Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH are the key players operating in the printed plastic films market. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the printed plastic films market include Winpak Ltd., Coveris Holdings S.A., Glenroy Inc., Schur Flexibles Group GmbH, ProAmpac LLC, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Interflex Group Inc., Uflex Ltd. and others. The key players in tier 1 hold around 10-15% of the global printed plastic films market.

Printed Plastic Films Market by Category

By Material:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

Bioplastics

Other Plastics





By Printing Technology:

Flexographic Printing

Digital Printing

Offset

Gravure

By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Electronics

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare

Other End Use

Printed Plastic Films Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global printed plastic films market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections for the printed plastic films based on the material (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyamide (PA), bioplastics and other plastics), printing technology (flexographic printing, digital printing, offset and gravure), and end use (food & beverages, healthcare, electronics, cosmetics & personal care, homecare and other end use) across seven regions.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Material Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

