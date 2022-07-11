Hydrazine Market Size by Product Type, Application, And Region: Growth Opportunity, Forecast, 2022-2030

Hydrazine Market

Hydrazine Market report is analyzes the segments including water treatment, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrazine Market growth is driven by increase in need for agrochemicals and rise in demand for high-quality agricultural products. However, presence of extreme toxicity in hydrazine that can cause seizures & tumors and various environmental and industry regulations imposed by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in demand for polymer foams from the polymer industry presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hydrazine market generated $510.95 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $806.09 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Based on application, the blowing agent segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including water treatment, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others.

By Application

1. Water Treatment

2. Blowing Agents

3. Agrochemicals

4. Others

5. Pharmaceuticals

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players

1. ARKEMA INC.

2. BAYER AG

3. FISONS PLC

4. ARROW FINE CHEMICALS

5. ARCH CHEMICALS INC.

6. NIPPON CARBIDE INDUSTRIES CO. INC.

7. JAPAN FINECHEM COMPANY

8. LANXESS AG

9. LANSDOWNE CHEMICALS

10. HIDKIM

