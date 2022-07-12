Submit Release
Travel Secrets Relaunches with a Focus on Providing Hotel Bookings at Up to 30% Less than Major Online Booking Sites

With its relaunch, Travel Secrets is focusing on providing wholesale hotel rates to its members

By cutting out advertising costs as well as working on low margins and high volume, Travel Secrets is able to pass on savings of up to 30% compared to the major hotel booking platforms.”
— Charles Kao
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, California, Release: June 26, 2022. For Immediate Release

Travel Secrets - the free-to-join, members-only travel club - is proud to announce that it has relaunched with a focus on providing consumers with hotel bookings at prices up to 30% less than its competitors.

As the summer travel season kicks into high-gear, travelers everywhere are experiencing sticker shock. According to MarketWatch, the average price of a hotel room in the United States alone has risen almost 17%. The same is the case for international travel, with prices up 13% in 2022.

Enter Travel Secrets.

Travel Secrets is a free-to-join, members-only travel club that operates on a word-of-mouth basis. By cutting out advertising costs as well as working on low margins and high volume, Travel Secrets is able to pass on savings of up to 30% compared to the major hotel booking platforms.

“Travel Secrets led the way in providing consumers with reliable, low-cost flight bookings when we first got started back in 1995,” said Charles Kao, Founder of Travel Secrets. “With our relaunch, we’re laser-focused on offering members-only hotel bookings at an average of 20% less than other major online hotel booking sites.”

He added, “The recent rise in inflation and higher cost of travel has ruined travel plans for far too many people; it’s my sincere hope that the savings we’re able to pass on to our membership helps them enjoy the summer travel season.”

To learn more about Travel Secrets or to become a member for free and find amazing hotel deals, click here.

Peter Simons
Travel Secrets LLC
peter.simons [at] travelsecrets.com
+1 424-250-0576
How is Travel Secrets able to offer 10%-30% lower hotel rates than other Online Travel sites?

