Gluten-Free Products Market Worth USD 13.8 Billion by 2030 at 9.6% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Gluten-Free Products Market Information by Category, Form, Application, and Region- Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 13.8 Billion by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 9.6% during the review timeframe.

Market Synopsis

For those with gluten intolerance, gluten-free foods are manufactured. Celiac disease is another name for this ailment. Gluten-intolerant individuals experience immunological reactions due to their bodies' inability to digest the chemical when they eat gluten-containing foods. The small intestine becomes inflamed when gluten is ingested, which can cause various health issues. As a result, the body cannot absorb many additional nutrients. The prevalence of gluten intolerance has increased over time in several locations, which is anticipated to increase the demand for items made without gluten. Consumer awareness of the celiac disease and gluten-free food products is growing in developed countries, which is anticipated to drive the gluten-free food industry ahead.

Gluten-free foods can reduce cholesterol, promote weight loss, and stop fat absorption, among other health advantages. Most gluten-free goods on the market are nutritious and aid in weight loss when combined with other foods in the proper amounts and combinations. Gluten-free food items are free of the "gluten" protein, which is present in grains. Wheat, barley, rye, and triticale are the four kinds of cereal containing most of the gluten protein (crossbreed). Its primary function is to lend elasticity to the dough, which is then used to create various products by adding a chewy texture and maintaining the products' shape. However, this protein is not recommended for all consumers because of the potential for numerous health problems.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 13.8 Billion CAGR 9.6% (2020–2030) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Distribution Channel, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing consumption of healthy diet foods Growing e-commerce market

Market Competitive Landscape

The notable companies in the gluten-free products market are:

The Hain Celestial Group

Kellogg Company

Mondelez International

Boulder Brands, Inc

General Mills, Inc

The Kraft Heinz Co

Hero Group

Freedom Food

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The demand for gluten-free goods is anticipated to increase due to the increased prevalence of celiac disease and other disorders brought on by unhealthy lifestyles. The demand for healthy food products to prevent conditions including metabolic syndrome, diabetes, obesity, chronic lung disease, and heart disease is anticipated to fuel market expansion. The interest in gluten-free products is anticipated to rise in both developed and emerging nations due to the rising prevalence of IBS and celiac disease. A person with the syndrome is gluten sensitive, and eating gluten worsens their symptoms.

With the help of technological innovations, consumers can now tailor their shopping experiences to meet their specific nutritional needs as the world observes a shift in consumer acceptance of healthier food. Customers have long had access to in-store dietitians and color-coded shelf tags identifying some products' nutritional qualities, such as heart-healthy and gluten-free. Through its venture-capital arm Katjes Greenfood, companies like the German confectioner Katjes Group purchased the U.K. company Genius Foods, which manufactures gluten-free baked goods. The unknown purchase price, but according to Katjes Greenfood, it is the company's biggest acquisition. It has bought the entire company from its owners and investors, notably the private equity firm Verlinvest in Brussels. The company's product line includes pittas, rolls, bagels, bread, and wraps. The product line is offered through well-known shops, including the "big four" grocers in the U.K. and the foodservice industry.

Market Restraints

Price sensitivity is one factor that is anticipated to slow the market's expansion for gluten-free goods.

COVID 19 Analysis

The gluten-free beer market is approaching pre-COVID levels quickly, and during the forecast, a solid growth rate is anticipated, led by the V-shaped recovery in most developing countries. The primary tactics businesses employ in the gluten-free beer sector include showcasing their production processes, using contactless delivery, emphasizing USPs and product packaging, and increasing the visibility of their products on online marketplaces. In 2021, the food sector was anticipated to see changes due to growing customer awareness of their dietary options.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The segment of bakery & confectionery is predicted to gain the top share in the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel

The store-based segment will gain the top spot for the duration of the forecast period.

Regional Insights



Due to the rising popularity of healthy diet foods and the innovative marketing techniques used by big manufacturers to obtain a substantial market share, Asia-Pacific is predicted to expand more quickly. Due to elements including rising internet usage, a booming e-commerce industry, and favorable demographic data, regional market circumstances are very optimistic. Customers in the nation include people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity and those who value their health and need these products to manage their weight. North America dominated the market.

The market is anticipated to grow due to favorable regulatory frameworks, activities by the Food and Drug Administration to promote a gluten-free diet, and funding allocations. Foods without gluten are thought to help with digestion disorders, decrease cholesterol, and help people lose weight. Demand is anticipated to rise as a result of these factors. Additionally, its simple accessibility in virtually all supermarkets is intended to encourage consumption, particularly in the United States. The market was led by North America, which also contributed the largest portion of revenue. Foods without gluten are thought to improve digestion, reduce cholesterol, and promote weight loss. Over the projection period, these variables are anticipated to increase demand.

Additionally, it is anticipated that their simple accessibility at almost every grocery shop would increase consumption, especially in the United States. The U.S. market is expanding with more people becoming aware of celiac disease. A gluten-free diet is also being followed by people who do not have the condition because it is believed that doing so can lower cardiovascular risks.

