Isoamyl Acetate Market Size Worth USD 455.27 Million by 2030 at 5.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Isoamyl Acetate Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Application (Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Textile, Pharmaceticals, Other End User Industries) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- New york, USA, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoamyl Acetate Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Isoamyl Acetate Market Information by Application and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach USD 455.27 Million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Isoamyl acetate also called isopentyl acetate, which is the ester developed from isoamyl alcohol as well as acetic acid. It is colourless with a pleasant, strong odour quite similar to pear and banana. Despite being slightly miscible in water, it is soluble in a lot of organic solvents. It is derived from the acid catalysed reaction (also called the Fischer esterification) of glacial acetic acid and isoamyl alcohol along with sulphuric acid.

Among the end-user industries, the food and beverage industry will be heading the worldwide market. Meanwhile, out of all the regions, Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth during the evaluation period.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10823

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 455.27 Million CAGR 5.5% (2021–2030) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–20230 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growth of personal care industry Strong focus of key players on organic strategies

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the isoamyl acetate industry include

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Finetech Industry Limited

Chemoxy International Ltd

Ernesto Ventós

S.A.

Merck KGaA

LGC Limited

BASF SE

Dow

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Isoamyl acetate’s widespread use as a flavoring agent within the food and beverage sector will be a huge growth booster for the market. It’s used in over 40 flavors, such as apple, coffee, and piña colada. Heightened preference for synthetic flavors, on account of the rapidly expanding food and beverages sector, will favor the isoamyl acetate industry as well. The chemical is further utilized as a solvent in numerous nitrocellulose lacquers and varnishes. The massive demand for solvents from diverse end-use industries like paints, coatings, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals will further propel the position of the isoamyl acetate market.

The booming global population along with the surging inclination towards ready-to-eat, packaged food products is accelerating the demand for synthetic flavors within the food industry. This will undoubtedly leave a tremendous impact on the isoamyl acetate industry. This factor is further complemented by the evolving dietary habits and the surge in consumers’ disposable incomes.

Market Restraints:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US along with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are strict about the isoamyl acetate content used in various beverages and foods. Government rules like these restrict isoamyl acetate’s use as a flavoring additive, which could curb the market expansion rate in the years to come. Also, consumers’ rising inclination towards natural products will be unfavorable for the worldwide market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Isoamyl Acetate: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/isoamyl-acetate-market-10823

COVID 19 Analysis

The isoamyl acetate industry has been considerably affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Given the pandemic scenario, numerous countries had to go under a lockdown, to control the rising cases. Owing to this, the demand and supply chain have been disrupted, which has affected the worldwide market. The infrastructural projects, manufacturing units, industries, and various operations had to be put on hold owing to the pandemic situation.

The volatile costs of raw materials that are used for developing isoamyl acetate along with the COVID-19 pandemic have restricted the growth rate of the global market. On the bright side, the situation is getting back to normal, which means that the market in the future will see better growth.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, textile, and other end-user industries are the top applications of isoamyl acetate.

Cosmetics will be one of the top applications of isoamyl acetate in the coming years. Isoamyl acetate is primarily used in cosmetics products in nail varnish applications as well as removal since it has high solvency.

With the soaring number of beauty products in the market and the rising focus on maintaining a good appearance, the market for cosmetics has been surging at a rapid pace. The Asia Pacific is the top consumer as well as producer of cosmetic products infused with isoamyl acetate. Production is at an all-time high, with the region emerging as a major hub for exporting a variety of cosmetics products to developed countries like the United States. The market in Indonesia and South Korea will experience a huge surge in the demand for cosmetics, which will enhance the demand for isoamyl acetate as well.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10823

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific occupies the biggest portion of the global market, thanks to the massive growth of the personal care, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries in China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The highest consumption of isoamyl acetate, however; is in China, which has the biggest pharmaceutical market in the world. The combined factors of demographic and economic development, government intervention, and the rising health awareness among people enhance the market size in the country. Market consolidation, coupled with the surge in R&D capabilities will also elevate the market attractiveness in the country over the following years.

On the other hand, the growth of the personal care sector in India is relatively slower than that of other countries. But the advancing economic standards along with the rise in people’s purchasing capacity will enhance the sales of personal care products in the country. A study by the Ministry of Economy and Industry reveals that the beauty and personal care sector in India will touch over USD 10 billion by 2022, at a growth rate of 6%-7% annually. The cosmetics and personal care industry in India will record relentless growth, with rising shelf space in supermarkets and boutiques. All these factors could culminate into substantial market growth for the entire region in the years to come.

In Europe, the mounting popularity of a variety of packaged foods that contain synthetic flavors combined with the expanding population will aid in the growth of the isoamyl acetate market. Further, the surging intake of alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic beverages in line with the increasing consumer shift towards drinks like beer and soft drinks will enhance the market demand in the ensuing years.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10823

Discover more research reports on Chemical Industry , by Market Research Future:

L-Citrulline Market Research Report by Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Agriculture/Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals), and Region-Forecast to 2030

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Research Report By Type (General Purpose, Flame Resistance, Corrosion Resistance, Electronic Insulators, Others) and By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Others) - Global Forecast to 2030

Gas Treatment Market Information by Type (Amines, Non-Amines and others), Application (Power Plants, Refineries, Pulp & Paper, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Sugar), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com