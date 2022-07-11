MDC offers free archery skills course July 18 at Parkville

Submit Release
Kansas City, Mo. – Learn about archery when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) presents a free archery class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 18, at the Parma Woods Shooting Range in Parkville. This class will introduce participants to basic archery skills. MDC will provide all equipment.

Instructors will cover archery safety, shooting skills, equipment maintenance, and equipment storage. The class will also include time trying out bow and arrow skills at the Parma Woods archery target range. Participants may bring their own bow and gear, or they can use MDC equipment.

This class is open to participants ages 8 and older. Youths ages 8 to 15 must be accompanied by an adult. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4SN.

