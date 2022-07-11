Next Generation Computing Market to Tank $782.10 Billion by 2030, Claims Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research Logo

Next generation computing technology is fundamentally different than conventional & supercomputers. It is also called high performance computing.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The next generation computing market was valued at $132.53 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $782.10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16288

The adoption of these software speeds up the customer satisfaction of various industrial verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecommunication, and healthcare, which maximizes the value of existing customer by optimizing their needs and minimizes the cost of operation. This further fuel the adoption of services that are needed to handle the software properly.

The changes in consumer behavior, government policies, and organization priorities open a range of opportunities to adopt Next Generation Computing for innovative solutions to prepare for the new normal. Many of the changes in this new normal such as remote work and telehealth are expected to stay even after people get over the pandemic.

On the basis of next generation computing market analysis Increase in demand for enhanced computing performance for data analysis and rise in usage of simulation & modeling in healthcare, BFSI, and energy sector drive the market growth. In addition, rise in need for secure computing platforms, influx of huge amounts of data, and increase in adoption of quantum computing technologies by numerous industrial sectors are also expected to drive the market growth.

However, several technological challenges associated with programming quantum computers, and developing approximate and probabilistic computing algorithms are expected to hamper growth of the next generation computing technology during the forecast period.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the Next Generation Computing industry are IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Cisco Systems, Google Inc., HPE, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Atos SE and Intel Corporation. This study includes market trends, market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16288

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Next-generation Firewall Market

2. Weather Forecasting Services Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.