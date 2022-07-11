Submit Release
Graphite Market is Expected to be Worth US$26.8 Bn by 2025 From US$16.4 Bn in 2017, Registering a CAGR of 8.5%

Global Graphite Market Sees an Upward Trend as EV Sales Surge

/EIN News/ -- London, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global graphite market was valued at US$16.4 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$26.8 Bn by the end of 2025, says the latest report by Fairfield Market Research. The 8.5% CAGR rise for the market between 2021 and 2025 will be a fuelled by the increasing sales of electronic vehicles (EVs). The growing demand for Li-on batteries for EVs is expected to accelerate market growth, predicts the research report.

Key Highlights:

  • Natural flake graphite to lead with 9.5% CAGR in terms of value between 2021 and 2025
  • Batteries to exhibit a 17.9% CAGR in terms of volume between 2021 and 2025
  • Synthetic graphite remains preferred materials for battery anodes
  • Asia Pacific retains its position as the largest consumer of graphite as it registers a growth rate of 9.1% in terms of value between 2021 and 2025

Looking For a Sample Copy of This Report? Request the Same Here: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/graphite-market/request-sample

Attention Turns to Natural Flake Graphite

Between the forecast years, the demand for natural flake graphite is expected to surpass synthetic graphite, predict analysts. The remains the fastest-growing product segment as the demand for rechargeable batteries surges. Its application across lubricants, expendables, friction materials, batteries, recarburisers, refractories, foundries, and castings is expected to give the segment a leg up. The report states that natural flake graphite holds about 50% share in the global graphite market.

Steel Production to Drive Demand

The demand for steel is expected to be the key undercurrent for the flouring steel market. As the economies recover in the post-pandemic world, report predicts that electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking process will be in high demand. Its relatively eco-friendly nature and urgent need to make production processes carbon neutral are expected to support the growth of EAF technology, which demand graphite electrodes as the indispensable heating element. The revival of the construction and building, automotive, electronics, and aerospace industries will create an upward trend in the global graphite market.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/graphite-market/request-customization

Asia Pacific Remains Front Runner

Asia Pacific is expected to be the key consumer of graphite as India and China are integral manufacturing hubs for the world. As of 2019, Asia Pacific held a 55% share in terms of volume.

Some of the key players operating in the graphite market are Imerys, Novonix, Shanshan Technology, Shenzhen BTR New Materials, Nacional de Grafite, Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd., Aoyu Graphite Group, and Qingdao Haida Graphite Co., Ltd.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS
Product Coverage
  • Natural Graphite
    • Flake
    • Amorphous
    • Vein
  • Synthetic Graphite
Application Coverage
  • Electrodes
  • Refractories & Foundries
  • Batteries
  • Recarburiser
  • Lubricants
  • Friction Products
  • Misc. (Graphite Shapes, Aerospace Materials, etc.)
Geographical Coverage
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World (RoW)
Leading Companies
  • Shenzhen BTR New Materials
  • Shanshan Technology
  • Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Nacional de Grafite
  • Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Hensen Graphite
  • Aoyu Graphite Group
  • Qingdao Haida Graphite Co., Ltd.
  • Nippon Graphite Industries, Ltd.
  • Superior Graphite Co.
Report Highlights Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Product-, Application-, Region-, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Demand and Supply Chain), Key Trends

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary
      1.1. Global Graphite Market Snapshot
      1.2. Future Projections
      1.3. Key Market Trends
      1.4. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview
      2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations
      2.2. Market Dynamics
            2.2.1. Drivers
            2.2.2. Restraints
            2.2.3. Market Opportunities
      2.3. Value Chain Analysis
      2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
      2.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
            2.5.1. Supply
            2.5.2. Demand
      2.6. Graphite Production Process
      2.7. Economic Overview 
      2.8. Raw Materials Impact Analysis

3. Production Output and Trade Statistics

4. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2017 - 2025
      4.1. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2017 - 2025 
      4.2. Global Average Price Analysis, by Product vs Application, US$ per Kg

5. Global Graphite Market Outlook, 2017 - 2025
      5.1. Global Graphite Market Outlook, by Product, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2025
            5.1.1. Key Highlights
                  5.1.1.1. Natural Graphite
                       5.1.1.1.1. Flake
                       5.1.1.1.2. Amorphous
                       5.1.1.1.3. Vein
                 5.1.1.2. Synthetic Graphite 
      5.2. Global Graphite Market Outlook, by Application, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2025
            5.2.1. Key Highlights
                 5.2.1.1. Electrodes
                 5.2.1.2. Refractories & Foundries
                 5.2.1.3. Batteries
                 5.2.1.4. Recarburiser
                 5.2.1.5. Lubricants
                 5.2.1.6. Friction Products
                 5.2.1.7. Misc. (Graphite Shapes, Aerospace Materials, etc.)
      5.3. Global Graphite Market Outlook, by Region, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2025
            5.3.1. Key Highlights
                 5.3.1.1. North America
                 5.3.1.2. Europe
                 5.3.1.3. Asia Pacific
                 5.3.1.4. Latin America
                 5.3.1.5. Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

About Us
Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact
Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888   
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746 
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

