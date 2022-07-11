Seed Treatment Market Worth USD 9.7 Billion by 2030 at 8.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Seed Treatment Market Size and Trends by Type (Chemical and Non-Chemical {Biological and Physical}), Application Technique (Dressing, Coating, Pelleting and Others), Function (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Others) - Forecast till 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Seed Treatment Market Information by Category, Form, Application, and Region- Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 9.7 billion by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 8.5% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

The notion of seed treatment entails the use of biological or chemical treatments to reduce or contain primary soil and seed-borne infestations of insects and illnesses that have a negative impact on crop productivity and agricultural production. Seed Treatment serves a crucial role in protecting seeds and seedlings against seed- and soil-borne illnesses and insect pests that hinder crop emergence and development.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 9.7 billion CAGR 8.5% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application Technique, Function, Crop Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing Demand for Improved Crop-Yield demand for high-efficiency seed chemicals

Competitive Dynamics:

Players in the worldwide seed treatment sector are concentrating on improving their regional presence by expanding and releasing new products. Through expansions and investments, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and other transactions, the key companies in this industry are focusing on expanding their presence. In addition to robust distribution networks in these nations, they also maintain production facilities.

Bayer AG (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan)

Nufarm (Australia)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US)

FMC Corporation (US)

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd (China)

Croda International Plc (UK)

UPL Limited (India)

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Seed treatment is a cost-effective alternative to conventional crop protection strategies, which is expected to be a major driving force behind an increase in global demand for seed treatment. As the need grows for high-efficiency seed chemicals and for every seed to become a viable seedling, the industry as a whole is propelled forward. Since crop yields are becoming increasingly important, demand for cost-effective strategies to boost crop yields is also increasing. In addition, advances in formulations and active ingredients have made it possible to use a variety of insecticides, fungicides, and inoculants in seed care to combat insects, diseases, and nematodes.

Increasing acceptance of organic farming practices in developing countries is expected to offer attractive growth prospects for seed treatment vendors. If seed treatment R&D processes continue to develop, the market will see a wide range of new product innovations in the next five years. Seed treatment product manufacturers are working on new formulations that could have a major impact on crop yields, both qualitatively and quantitatively.

Market Restraints:

Global seed treatment industry fresh fruit and vegetable production could be negatively affected by natural disasters such as storm, landslides, flooding, and other extreme weather events. Furthermore, bad weather conditions are impeding demand growth. Because of the short shelf life of treated seeds, seed germination and vigour loss are increasing, particularly in seeds such as soybeans. Microbes' existence is influenced by the physical and chemical features of its composition. It can be difficult to keep the coated microorganisms alive in seeds, reducing their shelf life.

COVID-19 Evaluation:

COVID-19 had a small influence on seed care need, mostly due to transportation difficulties. All agricultural businesses have been excused from lockdowns or disruptions by the government, yet the corona outbreak has had little effect. Indeed, agrochemical companies have made double-digit gains this year as a result of panic buying by farmers. Farmers were able to buy seed treatment products whenever they wanted them since companies had sufficient supplies on hand.

Segmentation of the market:

By Type

The chemical industry ruled the global market in 2018. The seeds are treated with fungicides and/or insecticides during chemical seed treatment to prevent the spread of seed and seedling diseases. Seeds are also protected against soil illnesses by the use of fungicides and pesticides. Seeds are protected from being eaten by bugs as a result of this treatment. When it comes to cutting down on the usage of agrochemicals, non-chemical seed treatments are better than chemical seed treatments.

By Application Technique

This industry's growth will be accelerated by pelleting, according to forecasts. With a CAGR of 7.9 percent, pelleting is predicted to be the fastest-growing industry category over the study period.

By Function

As a percentage of the global seed treatment market, seed protection had an increase in revenue in 2018. Seeds and seedlings are protected from disease and pests from the moment they are gathered.

By Crop Type

The cereals and grains segment accounted for the majority market share in 2018 and is predicted to maintain its dominance over the projection period. Various bugs, particularly wireworms, regularly prey on cereal and grain seeds. Seed treatment allows the kernel to reach its full potential, especially during the early stages of growth. Cereal and grain seed treatment protects against soil-borne fungus and maintains consistency and stable crops.

Regional Analysis:



In 2018, seed treatment sales in North America accounted for the largest proportion of the global market. The market share of the region was 30.17 percent in 2018. When it comes to North American seed care, recent years have seen a significant structural upheaval and growth.

It is projected that Asia-CAGR Pacific's of 10.54 percent would be the highest over the forecast period. The key countries in the region contributing to its expansion are China and India.

Consumption of rice will increase throughout the Middle East and Africa, where rice is becoming a more common staple and calorie source in the worldwide diet. Grains are being oversupplied, and demand isn't growing as quickly as it used to. However, this industry's expansion is being fueled by improved yields and a growing number of uses in the food business. As a result, the market in this area is likely to rise at a faster rate.

