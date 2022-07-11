Global Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market Is Expected to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030: AMR

Increase in expenditure on luxury lifestyle among people, rise in the adoption of outdoor living spaces, rapid urbanization, and improvement in the standard of living among people are expected to drive the growth of the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market. Based on material, the stainless-steel segment held the majority market share in 2020. By region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market generated$2.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in expenditure on luxury lifestyle among people, rise in the adoption of outdoor living spaces, rapid urbanization, and improvement in the standard of living among people are expected to drive the growth of the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market. On the other hand, extortionate cost of outdoor kitchen setup is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, surge in the number of outdoor living projects in various homes are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Stringent social distancing restrictions were imposed by the government in order to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. Thus, people were required to remain indoors, which made them to invest time and money to improve their indoor and outdoor spaces.

Hence, the demand for outdoor kitchen setup surged rapidly during the pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market based on type, amenities, material, end-users, marketing channel and region.

Based on marketing channel, the contractors segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The e-commerce segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Based on material, the stainless-steel segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global market. The polymer segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global outdoor kitchen cabinets market report include American Outdoor Cabinets, Bull Outdoor Products, Inc., Cabinetworks Group, Danver Stainless Outdoor Kitchens, Electrolux AB, Grillnetics, LLC, Middleby Corporation, NatureKast Products Inc., NewAge Products Inc., and Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets & More.

