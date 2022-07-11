Internet of Things Insurance Market High demand and Trends from the APAC region | Reports by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market Trends –Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in developing and developed countries.

Increasing demand for IoT devices in the insurance industry to enhance customer experience and growing demand for value-added service is driving Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market is expected to reach a market size of USD 775.65 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for IoT devices in the insurance industry to enhance customer experience is the key factor driving the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Besides, growing demand for value-added services is expected to propel global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in developing and developed countries is expected to augment global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth going ahead.

It offers detailed insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry at a regional level and industry level. The report also covers the developments and government regulations related to COVID-19. The report further analyzes the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the global market and provides an insight into the post-COVID-19 situation.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

Key Highlights of Report :

Internet of things insurance market via cold chain logistics service aids in extending perishable food products shelf-life by controlling factors that cause spoilage of food. Rising demand for fruits and vegetables, and meat and seafood across the globe due to advancements in packaging materials, which is further propelling growth of the internet of things insurance market market.

Internet of things insurance market market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to steady growth of the e-commerce sector, and evolvement of third-party and fourth-party logistics service providers. In addition, increasing initiatives by governments in developing countries to improve infrastructure, presence of a large consumer base, and rising disposable income among consumers are spurring market growth in the region.

Top Companies Profiled in the Internet of things insurance market Report Include : Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Concirrus Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Capgemini SE.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market on the basis of insurance type, application, end-use, and region.

Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Pension Insurance

Warranty Insurance

Cyber Insurance

Life Insurance

Property & Casualty Insurance

Health Insurance

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connected Home

Connected Car

Connected Health

Commercial Lines

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Internet of things insurance market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Internet of things insurance market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

What is the report in store for you?

Industry Scale and Forecast: Industry analysts have provided historical, current and expected forecasts of the industry scale from a value and volume perspective

Study of Industry segmentation:In this part of the report,a detailed analysis of the major Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance industry segments, including product types, applications and verticals, was carried out

