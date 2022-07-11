Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market High demand and Trends from the APAC region | Reports by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Size – USD 10.47 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.4%,

Increasing demand for data-driven decision-making solution and rising adoption of business intelligence and analytics solutions across different industries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 64.58 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for data-driven decision-making solutions. Rising adoption of business intelligence and analytics solutions across different industries and sectors is another major factor expected to further boost growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/490

Global Predictive and prescriptive analytics market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Predictive and prescriptive analytics market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Predictive and prescriptive analytics market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2028.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

Key Highlights of Report :

Solution segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to increasing application of predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions for fraud detection, debt management, and risk management in various sectors.

Cloud segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions by end-user to efficiently collect, process, and transfer analyzed data.

In terms of revenue contribution to the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market, the operation segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing demand for advanced solution to improve inventory planning across different industry.

Healthcare segment is projected to account for comparatively higher market share during the forecast period due to growing use of predictive analytics in the healthcare industry for detection of patient condition in general ward and ICU.

Top Companies Profiled in the Predictive and prescriptive analytics market Report Include : Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Qliktech Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Pegasystems Inc.

Read more details on top companies data for Predictive and prescriptive analytics market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/predictive-and-prescriptive-analytics-market

It offers detailed insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry at a regional level and industry level. The report also covers the developments and government regulations related to COVID-19. The report further analyzes the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the global market and provides an insight into the post-COVID-19 situation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market on the basis of type, deployment, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Solutions

Customer relationship management

Fraud detection

Risk management

Performance management

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Human resource

Talent analytics

Sales & marketing

Marketing analytics

Behavioral analytics

Finance

Collection analytics

Operations

Distribution management

Inventory planning

Others

Request for customization Predictive and prescriptive analytics market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/490

Regional Overview:

The global Predictive and prescriptive analytics market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Predictive and prescriptive analytics market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

What is the report in store for you?

Industry Scale and Forecast: Industry analysts have provided historical, current and expected forecasts of the industry scale from a value and volume perspective

Future Opportunities: In this section of the report, Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market participants are provided with information about the likely future prospects offered by the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics industry Here,the authors of the report talked about the main trends and developments happening in the Vehicle Infotainment SOCs market and their impact on overall growth

Study of Industry segmentation:In this part of the report,a detailed analysis of the major Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market segments, including product types, applications and verticals, was carried out

Have A Look For Related Reports @

artificial intelligence in military market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-military-market

5g millimeter wave repeater market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-millimeter-wave-repeater-market

healthcare robotics market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-robotics-market

toilet coating spray market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/toilet-coating-spray-market

agricultural lubricants market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-lubricants-market

minimally invasive surgical systems market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/minimally-invasive-surgical-systems-market

About Emergen Research:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.