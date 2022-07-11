Army National Guard Helicopter Extracts Hiker Suffering Medical Emergency near Mt. Madison

CONTACT:

July 11, 2022

Low and Burbanks Grant, NH – On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a hiker suffering from an unknown medical condition on Valley Way Trail. The hiker, identified as Eva Mok, 36, of Bloomfield, CT, had hiked up the Airline Trail when she started feeling sick. She and her hiking companion made it to the Madison Spring Hut where she rested and attempted to recover. After several hours, the pair decided to attempt to hike back down via Valley Way Trail. Mok only made it 3/10ths of a mile before she could not continue on.

A call for help was made, and Conservation Officers, along with volunteers from the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR), and Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue (PEMI SAR) responded to help.

While rescuers were hiking in the 3.5 miles to reach Mok, her condition deteriorated such that a call to the Army National Guard was made requesting an emergency helicopter evacuation. A flight crew was scrambled and flew up from Concord. They were able to conduct a nighttime rescue operation successfully hoisting the patient into the helicopter at approximately 10:45 p.m. Due to fuel limitations, the helicopter landed at Gorham Airport where Mok was transferred to the Gorham Ambulance and transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin with a life-threatening condition. From there she was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical center in Lebanon.

No further information is available at this time.