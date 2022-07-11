Durable Medical Equipment Market Research Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing aging population and increasing adoption of advanced medical equipment in developing countries

Market Size – USD 192.93 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trend – Technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global durable medical equipment market size is expected to reach USD 305.17 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing number of disabled care centers and surgical and outpatient services, hospital, and elderly care homes, and major prevalence of cancer, ophthalmic ailments, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, and gynecological disorders, coupled with rapidly increasing geriatric population, continuous technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing are some major factors boosting revenue growth of the global durable medical equipment market. Durable medical equipment is designed to manage various medical conditions, illnesses, and offer therapeutic benefits and convenience to patients.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Durable Medical Equipment market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Some major companies in the global market report include

Invacare Corporation, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Hill Rom, Inc., Drive Medical, GF Health Products, Inc., Sunrise Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., Carex Health Brands, Inc., and Intco Medical.

Key Findings From the Report:

In February 2021, InfuSystem acquired FilAMed. This acquisition will help InfuSystem to broaden and enhance its biomedical services offerings within its DME platform and provide the opportunity for the company to enter into the acute care market.

Hospital segment accounted for major revenue share among the other end-use segments in the global market in 2020. Rising number of hospitals and development in hospital infrastructure are the key factors driving revenue growth in this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid development in medical infrastructure, growing investment in medical equipment manufacturing, and rising adoption of advanced medical equipment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global durable medical equipment market based on product type, payers, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture

Personal Mobility Devices

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Payer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private

Public

Out-of-Pocket

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Long Term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Durable Medical Equipment Market Report:

The report encompasses Durable Medical Equipment market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Durable Medical Equipment industry

