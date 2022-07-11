HVAC Filters Market Booming Worldwide with Upcoming Trends, Future Growth, Competitive Landscape and Future Scope 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand among consumers to improve home air quality is driving the global HVAC filters market.

HVAC Filters Market Size – USD 5.39 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trend – Increasing usage of HEPA filters” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) filters market is likely to reach value of USD 7.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing awareness among people regarding deterioration of indoor air quality. Moreover, the rising need to reduce excessive dirt and debris built up in HVAC systems causing early system failure and expensive repairs is also boosting the demand for HVAC filters. Increasing research and development activities for production of high-efficiency HVAC filters, which can reduce allergens and dust, are also augmenting the market for HVAC filters.

The Global HVAC Filters Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters are increasingly utilized in residential and commercial sectors, as they can easily trap airborne particles such as dust, mites, mold spores, pollen, and pet dander, in the air inside homes. Smokers, pet owners, asthma sufferers, and new-generation parents are increasingly adopting HEPA filters, as they can remove even the tiniest airborne particles.

Key Players Operating in the Global HVAC Filters Market are:

Camfil, 3M Company, Mann+Hummel, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Ahls

The Research covers the following objectives:

To study and analyze the Global HVAC Filters Market by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of HVAC Filters Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global HVAC Filters Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the HVAC Filters Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Some Key Highlights of the Report :

In April 2020, Camfil Svenska AB, an air filter company, announced that the company had acquired Resema AB, its fellow Sweden-based filter company, and Resema A/S, its Denmark-based sister company. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the air filtration industry in the Nordic region.

The HEPA segment held the largest market share of 49.9% in 2019. Increasing prevalence of asthma among people is driving the demand for HEPA air purifiers, as they remove common household allergens such as mite feces, mold spores, and household dust particles.

The synthetic polymer segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. High mechanical resistance of synthetic polymers reduces the chances of contamination of filtered air by fibers or gases coming from the filter material itself. This factor is driving the segment.

The building & construction segment accounted for the largest share of the HVAC filters market in 2019. New residential construction projects have increased the adoption of HVAC systems and air filters.

Emergen Research has segmented the global HVAC filters market in terms of technology, material, end-user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Electrostatic Precipitators

HEPA

Activated Carbon

Others (Ionic Filtration and UV Filtration)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Carbon

Fiberglass

Metal

Synthetic Polymer

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Geographical distribution of the includes analysis of the HVAC Filters Market leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the HVAC Filters Market , along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.

