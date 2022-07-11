U.S. 75 Planning Study to be discussed in Hinton on July 21, 2022

AMES, Iowa – July 11, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a virtual and in person public information meeting to discuss the proposed planning study on U.S. 75 in Hinton. The study area is from south of Grover St. to north of West Maple St.

In-person meeting:

When: July 21, 2022 between 5 and 7 pm

Location: Hinton City Hall, 205 West Main St., in Hinton

Description: Iowa DOT staff and project consultants will be present to discuss the proposed study. No formal presentation will be made. The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the contact listed below by July 14.

Virtual presentation:

When: Anytime between July 21 (around Noon) – August 1, 2022

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “US 75 Planning Study Meeting #1”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of the proposed study and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4925

Depending on COVID conditions, in your community, the meeting may need to be moved completely online. If that happens, updates will be found online at: www.iowadot.gov/pim

For general information regarding the public meeting, contact Dakin Schultz, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 3 Office, 2800 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa 51102, phone 712-274-5837 or 800-284-4368, email dakin.schultz@iowadot.us

Comments must be received by August 1, 2022 to be considered.

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again.



Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.