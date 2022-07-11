On board Charger Market SWOT Analysis By 2030 | Bel Fuse Inc., Delta Energy Systems, STMicroelectronics

Emergen Research Logo

Strict emission regulations, supportive government policies, and increased vehicle electrification are some factors driving revenue growth of the market

On board Charger Market Size – USD 1,671.1 Million in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 19.0%, Market Trends – Increasing production of electric vehicles to drive demand for on-board chargers across regions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global on-board charger market size is expected to reach USD 8,001.4 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased efforts by governments to promote electric vehicles is a key factor that is expected to support revenue growth in the market between 2022 and 2030. The restriction on the use of fossil fuels as a vehicle fuel imposed by various countries is likely to increase sales of electric vehicles. This is expected to drive revenue growth of on-board charger market.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global On board Charger market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the On board Charger market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The passenger cars segment is expected to lead, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. Growing environmental concerns over rising CO2 emissions have prompted the development and selling of electric passenger vehicles around the world. The introduction of a technologically advanced electric vehicles has led to increased demand for autonomous vehicles. Government's increasing investments in manufacturing units is expected to drive demand for an onboard charger.

The battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The propulsion of a BEV is provided by a plug-in charged battery. BEVs have an increased travel range and can store more energy for longer periods. Several companies, including Volkswagen, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz, account for the largest market share in the BEV segment.

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period. Growth of the market in Asia Pacific is mainly attributed to increased demand in China as it is a major market for on-board chargers. BYD Qin Pro EV, Tesla Model 3, and GAC Aion S are the electric vehicles that use on-board chargers in China. In addition, increased government efforts in countries, such as China and India, to promote electric vehicle sales are boosting growth of regional market.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Companies profiled in the global On board Charger market:

Bel Fuse Inc., Delta Energy Systems, STMicroelectronics, Stercom Power Solutions GmbH, innolectric AG, BRUSA Elektronik AG, AVID Technology Limited, Ficosa Internacional SA, Kenergy Corp., and BorgWarner Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global on board charger market based on power output, vehicle type, propulsion type, and region:

Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Less than 11 kW

11 kW to 22 kW

More than 22 kW

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Passenger Car

Buses

Vans

Medium and Heavy Duty Vehicles

Others

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2022 - 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the On board Charger Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

