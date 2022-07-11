Omega Finance turns the outdated narrative into a trillion-dollar world on stocks and shares.

mega Finance is turning the outdated narrative on its head and opening the multi-trillion-dollar world of stocks and shares for crypto enthusiasts, from the micro-investor to the whale looking to diversify the portfolio.

/EIN News/ -- Auckland, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Omega emerges as the elegant, simplistic approach to opening the finance market’s massive potential to every single person on Earth - literally. The team at Omega Finance started with a simple goal to make it accessible for people to buy stocks and shares regardless of their economic status, ethnicity, or profession. Omega Finance Makes Stocks Easy for its users and clients.

Omega allows investors at every level to buy tokenized, synthetic stocks and shares - matching their real-life counterparts - at the click of a button. Omega is an obstacle buster:

No KYC (know your customer).

No minimum investment.

No time constraints (accurate 24/7 trading).

No borders.

Minimal trading fees due to crypto’s ultra-low-overhead blockchain model.

Omega combats the stock and shares problems with its services such as intrusive KYC, minimum wealth bars, international time zones and borders, and punishing brokerage fees, i.e., explained as further:

KYC: It involves sharing personal details such as name, address, contact details, and often personal financial details before users can even start trading. But, because it sits on the anonymous blockchain of crypto, Omega Finance does away with the need for KYC, period. Omega retains its client’s anonymity and can trade freely, under their control only.

It involves sharing personal details such as name, address, contact details, and often personal financial details before users can even start trading. But, because it sits on the anonymous blockchain of crypto, Omega Finance does away with the need for KYC, period. Omega retains its client’s anonymity and can trade freely, under their control only. Minimum investments: Omega Finance allows its users and clients to trade synthetic, price-matched stocks on the blockchain, and it doesn’t matter whether they want to buy (or sell) 10 cents or $10,000 of a given asset: the blockchain is wealth-blind.

Omega Finance allows its users and clients to trade synthetic, price-matched stocks on the blockchain, and it doesn’t matter whether they want to buy (or sell) 10 cents or $10,000 of a given asset: the blockchain is wealth-blind. Timezones and borders: Traditional stockmarkets have limited trading hours depending on the timezone globally. It is a severely limiting factor for the average investor wishing to trade stocks and shares. Omega Finance globalizes stocks and shares for everyone. Once again, because Omega stocks are synthetic assets held on the blockchain, they are borderless, not subject to local regulations, and tradeable 24/7. By managing timezones and borders proficiently, Omega enables its clients to buy whatever they want, wherever they want, and whenever they want.

Traditional stockmarkets have limited trading hours depending on the timezone globally. It is a severely limiting factor for the average investor wishing to trade stocks and shares. Omega Finance globalizes stocks and shares for everyone. Once again, because Omega stocks are synthetic assets held on the blockchain, they are borderless, not subject to local regulations, and tradeable 24/7. By managing timezones and borders proficiently, Omega enables its clients to buy whatever they want, wherever they want, and whenever they want. Brokerage fees: Until now, stocks and shares have predominantly been the domain of the wealthy, and brokerage (trading) fees have reflected this fact. Omega Finance allows fractionalized stocks to be traded on one of crypto’s best-established, speediest, and most affordable blockchains. It is affordable for everyone as it only costs cents per trade - not hundreds and thousands of dollars.

Omega Finance changes the narrative by following the mantra of “Your Life, Your Assets, Your Control.” For its users and clients. Omega Finance is changing the face of global asset trading, one stock at a time.





Potential users and intending clients must visit Omega Finance’s website or join the conversation at any of its socials given below.

Telegram | Website | Twitter | Official Link



David McCormack Omega Stocks David (at) omegastocks.finance