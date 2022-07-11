Future Outlook of Solar Vehicle Market by 2027| Sono Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nissan

Emergen Research Logo

Rising interest in renewable and sustainable energy resources and systems are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market

Market Size – USD 290.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 38.9%, Increasing R&D activities for the production of more efficient and technologically advanced solar vehicles” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global solar vehicle market size was USD 290.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,899.7 Million in 2027 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to increasing awareness and concerns regarding environmental degradation due to impact of air pollution and depleting fossil fuel resources. In addition, initiatives focused on shifting away from non-renewable and more eco-friendly energy resources is another key factor driving market growth. Increasing spending capacity and rising sales of fossil fuel-powered vehicles is rapidly becoming a major concern, especially in rapidly developing economies.

Stringent norms by regulatory bodies to control carbon emission levels from conventional fossil fuel-powered vehicles is having a positive impact on vehicle manufacturers globally. An increasing number of major automotive manufacturers are focusing on research and development in solar power energy systems and steady introduction of new and more advanced solar-powered vehicles has become a growing trend in the market. OEMs are increasingly investing in production of more efficient, advanced, and cost-effective solar vehicles to meet the growing demand and interest in such energy efficient vehicles. High initial cost currently however is a major factor impacting demand for advanced solar-powered vehicles, and this is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent going forward.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Sono Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nissan, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Venturi Automobiles, and Hanergy Thin Film Power Group

Segments Covered in this report are:

Solar Panel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Polycrystalline

Monocrystalline

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Lead Carbon

Lithium Ion

Lead Acid

Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger cars

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Key Questions Answered

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Solar Vehicle Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Solar Vehicle Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Solar Vehicle Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Solar Vehicle Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Solar Vehicle Market?

Who are the prominent players in Solar Vehicle Market?

What is the potential of the Solar Vehicle Market?

