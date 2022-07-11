CAR T-Cell Therapy Market is expected to Grow at a CAGR of 24.9% during 2022-2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe is a key factor driving the CAR T-cells therapy market revenue growth

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size – USD 1.29 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.9%, Market Trends – Technological advancement in the treatment therapies for cancer” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global CAR T-cells therapy market size reached USD 1.29 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe and rising mortality rate from cancer are expected to drive the global CAR-T cell therapy market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rapidly expanding clinical trial activities, proliferating mergers & acquisitions, and attractive initial public offerings are contributing to revenue growth of the global CAR T-cell therapy market.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global CAR T-Cell Therapy market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the CAR T-Cell Therapy market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma segment accounted for rapid revenue share in 2021. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is a fast-growing cancer of the lymphatic system, a vital immune system component. It affects blood cells that produce antibodies to fight against infections. DLBCL is curable in some cases. The majority of DLBCL patients respond favorably to first therapies such as chemotherapy. For some individuals, the illness becomes resistant, in the sense that it no longer responds to treatment, or it relapses, in the sense that it returns after treatment. These patients could be treated with chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, which employs body's own immune cells to battle DLBCL. T-cells are removed from the patient's blood, modified in the lab with so-called chimeric antigen receptors that assist in recognizing and destroying cancer cells, and then reintroduced into the patient's blood.

The hospital segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. The CAR T-cell therapy reprograms the subject's T-cells to target tumor antigens. CAR T-cell therapy has shown full remission rates of 80 to 90% in younger patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and 40% in patients with symptomatic B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas who have failed several prior lines of therapy.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Companies profiled in the global CAR T-Cell Therapy market:

Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., BioNTech SE, Biocad, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company.

Emergen Research has segmented the global CAR-T cells therapy market on the basis of type, indication, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Abecma

Breyanzi

Kymriah

Yescarta

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Chronic Lymphoblastic Leukemia (CLL)

Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2022 - 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the CAR T-Cell Therapy market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

