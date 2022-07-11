Fiber Cement Market is Forecast to Grow at a Higher CAGR of 3.8% Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid industrialization, increase in investments in the construction sector, and strict rules and regulations enforced by governments worldwide are factors

Fiber Cement Market Size – USD 15.76 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trend – Rapid industrialization in developing countries ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report is a prototype of the Fiber Cement industry, serving as a valuable source of data and information pertinent to the global Fiber Cement market. The global fiber cement market is estimated to reach value of USD 21.40 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include durable nature of fiber cement, prohibition on the usage of asbestos, and increase in the demand for fiber cement in construction activities.

Rapid industrialization, increase in investments in the construction sector, and strict rules and regulations enforced by governments worldwide are the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Fiber cement siding is considered to have a longer lifespan compared to other materials used in construction. Fiber cement siding is used extensively not only by home-owners but also by builders and contractors. As per a recent study by the University of Minnesota, fiber cement is considered the best combination of low cost, high durability, and less impact on the environment.

Fiber cement siding offers striking beauty. It has versatility traits that can blend well with artificial as well as natural textures. Due to versatility in shapes, sizes, and textures, fiber cement can be made to look like wood, masonry, or stucco. Consumers find this versatility feature fascinating. Hence, the fiber cement market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

The global fiber cement market is anticipated to remain in a highly competitive and fragmented landscape consisting of several small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates during the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

James Hardie Industries Plc, CSR Limited, Etex Group NV, Alpha Roofing Industries, LLC, Toray Corporation, Shandong Cement, American Fiber Cement Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, Cembrit Holding A/S, Swiss Pearl

Segments Covered in this report are:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Flooring

Siding

Wall Partitions

Molding & Trim

Roofing

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Cellulosic Fiber

Portland Cement

Silica

End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Residential

Non-residential

Regional Analysis:

The global Fiber Cement market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In April 2018, James Hardie Industries Plc. acquired XI (DL) Holdings GmbH and its subsidiaries, including Fermacell GmbH, from Xella International S.A. James Hardie Industries Plc is a global building materials company and one of the largest manufacturers of fiber cement globally.

Based on application, the market has been classified into flooring, siding, wall partitions, molding & trim, and roofing. The siding segment is projected to expand at a significant rate of 4.2% during the forecast period. Siding is durable, fireproof, and insect resistant. Also, it performs extra-ordinarily during any natural calamity.

North America is projected to dominate the global fiber cement market during the forecast period. The strict rules and regulations regarding prohibition on usage of asbestos as a material in the construction sector have played a role of driving factor for the market in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Fiber cement Market?

How will the Fiber cement Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Fiber cement Market?

What is the Fiber cement market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Fiber cement Market throughout the forecast period?

