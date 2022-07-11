Submit Release
News Search

There were 411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,292 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary Daniel J. Kritenbrink’s Travel to Phnom Penh and Tokyo

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and Tokyo, Japan, July 11-15. In Phnom Penh, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and other senior officials to discuss bilateral relations, U.S. support for Cambodia as ASEAN Chair, and regional and global issues.  The Assistant Secretary will also engage with youth and civil society leaders.

In Tokyo, the Assistant Secretary will offer his condolences to the people of Japan regarding the assassination of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. He will hold meetings with senior Japanese counterparts to discuss and advance the strong partnership between the United States and Japan across a wide range of regional and global issues. The U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and our extensive cooperation has been indispensable to confronting global challenges, including Russia’s brutal and illegal war against Ukraine.

You just read:

Assistant Secretary Daniel J. Kritenbrink’s Travel to Phnom Penh and Tokyo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.