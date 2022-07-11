Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Fiji

Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina is traveling to Suva, Fiji, July 11–13. Assistant Secretary Medina will meet with regional leaders, gathering in Fiji to attend the Pacific Islands Forum, and discuss plastic pollution; illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; climate change; and the COVID-19 pandemic. She will also meet officials from the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency to discuss the South Pacific Tuna Treaty, including how to best support the Pacific Islands region as it continues to sustainably manage its fisheries resources.

For press inquiries, contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.