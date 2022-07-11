There were 415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,282 in the last 365 days.
Counselor Chollet’s Travel to the Republic of Korea
July 11, 2022, 13:18 GMT
U.S. Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet will travel to Seoul, Republic of Korea (ROK), on July 11-12. Counselor Chollet will meet with ROK government officials, academia, and civil society to discuss ways to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance and coordinate on regional and global issues, including the threat posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the ongoing crisis in Burma.
