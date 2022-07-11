Submit Release
News Search

There were 408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,284 in the last 365 days.

Message on the 27th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide

Today marks 27 years since the Srebrenica genocide. The American people join the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina in mourning and honoring the victims – more than 8,000 men and boys who were murdered in July 1995.  The United States will never forget.

We will continue to stand with the families who lost their loved ones and with those who continue to search tirelessly for the missing, fight for the truth, support the survivors, and pursue justice by investigating and prosecuting those responsible. It takes courage and strength to overcome pain and loss and to promote hope and tolerance. We are deeply committed to supporting leaders at all levels in Bosnia and Herzegovina who are willing to take meaningful steps toward reconciliation in the pursuit of a better future for all citizens.

The United States values its longstanding friendship with Bosnia and Herzegovina and continues to stand as a steadfast partner committed to our shared goal of a democratic, inclusive, and prosperous Bosnia and Herzegovina on the path to full Euro-Atlantic integration.

You just read:

Message on the 27th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.