Message on the 27th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide

Today marks 27 years since the Srebrenica genocide. The American people join the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina in mourning and honoring the victims – more than 8,000 men and boys who were murdered in July 1995. The United States will never forget.

We will continue to stand with the families who lost their loved ones and with those who continue to search tirelessly for the missing, fight for the truth, support the survivors, and pursue justice by investigating and prosecuting those responsible. It takes courage and strength to overcome pain and loss and to promote hope and tolerance. We are deeply committed to supporting leaders at all levels in Bosnia and Herzegovina who are willing to take meaningful steps toward reconciliation in the pursuit of a better future for all citizens.

The United States values its longstanding friendship with Bosnia and Herzegovina and continues to stand as a steadfast partner committed to our shared goal of a democratic, inclusive, and prosperous Bosnia and Herzegovina on the path to full Euro-Atlantic integration.