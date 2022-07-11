The United States Supports Canada’s Decision to Return Turbine to Germany

The United States is united with our Allies and partners in our commitment to promoting European energy security, reducing our collective dependence on Russian energy, and maintaining pressure on the Kremlin. In that vein, we support the Canadian government’s decision to return a natural-gas turbine to Germany for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. In the short term, the turbine will allow Germany and other European countries to replenish their gas reserves, increasing their energy security and resiliency and countering Russia’s efforts to weaponize energy.

We are working with our Allies and partners to reduce our collective dependence on Russian energy and maintain pressure on President Putin, including exploring ways to further reduce Russia’s energy-derived revenues to continue curtailing Russia’s ability to fund its brutal, ongoing war in Ukraine. At the same time, we are taking active steps to limit the impact of President Putin’s war on global energy markets and protect our economies.

We are grateful for the partnership with Canada and Germany and their solidarity in defense of Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war against its sovereign neighbor and the significant sanctions they have each put in place to hold the Kremlin accountable. The United States and our Allies and partners are committed to supporting Ukraine and ensuring the Russian government feels the compounding effects of our economic restrictions and robust sanctions.