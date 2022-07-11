Cancer Tumor Profiling Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Favorable research funding sceanrio, increase in the demand for next-generation sequencing technique in cancer profiling & use of biomarkers in cancer profiling

Market Size – USD 9.89 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends – Rise in incidence of cancer across the globe, increasing demand for personalized medicine.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market is expected to reach USD 31.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. This market's growth is attributed to the increasing use of biomarkers in cancer profiling, eventually rising adoption of proteomic methods for biomarker research, thus helping to increase the drug development process over the estimated period.

The growing demand for personalized medicine and the rise in cancer incidence across the globe is augmenting the demand for the industry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Lung and Breast cancer is a common type of cancer, with around 2.09 million cases every year. The growing demand for cancer tumor profiling is driving the market for the estimated period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/50

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold

Some major companies in the global market report include Caris Life Sciences, Foundation Medicine, GenomeDX, Genomic Health, Guardant Health, Helomics Corporation, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Nanostring Technologies, Neogenomics Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Qiagen N.V., Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc., among others.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-tumor-profiling-market

Key Highlights from the Report

The Genomics segment was valued at 2.76 Billion in 2019, owing to the rise in the research institutes' funding for developing modified medicine is expected to increase the demand for the genomics industry.

The use of genomics technology by various companies for cancer tumor profiling is anticipated to increase the overall genomics industry's demand for the upcoming forecast period.

Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, and Japan, have seen a striking increase in cancer tumor profiling. Developing economies, including India, Singapore, and Korea, are anticipated to intensify global demand.

High investments by companies to launch new products for cancer tumor profiling with various advancement in the new technique is augmented to propel the market. For instance, in May 2019, QIAGEN, launched therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit as a companion diagnostic to aid in identifying breast cancer patients.

Regional Overview:

The global Cancer Tumor Profiling market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Emergen Research have segmented the Cancer Tumor Profiling Market on the basis of technique type, technology, application, and region:

Technique Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Genomics

Epigenetics

Metabolomics

Proteomics

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Immunoassays

In Situ Hybridization

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Sequencing Technologies

Next Generation Sequencing(NGS)

Pyro Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Application

Biomarker Discovery

Personalized Cancer Medicine

Clinical Application

Oncological Diagnostics

Prognostics

Monitoring and Treatment

Screening

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/50

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market

Competitive analysis of the Cancer Tumor Profiling market

Regional analysis of Global Cancer Tumor Profiling market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Cancer Tumor Profiling market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Cancer Tumor Profiling production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Cancer Tumor Profiling market

Global Cancer Tumor Profiling market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/50

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

alternative proteins market @ https://marketographics.com/alternative-proteins-market-size/

automated breast ultrasound market @ https://marketographics.com/automated-breast-ultrasound-market-share/

heart rhythm devices market @ https://marketographics.com/heart-rhythm-devices-market-size/

collagen peptides market @ https://marketographics.com/collagen-peptides-market-share/

intelligent drug discovery market @ https://marketographics.com/intelligent-drug-discovery-market-share/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-cancer-tumor-profiling-market