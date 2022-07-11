Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Booming Worldwide with Trends, Growth, Latest Trend and Future Scope by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is anticipated to reach value of USD 15.14 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare business intelligence(BI) market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for improved claim management solutions in the healthcare industry. Rising demand for better cost management solutions is likely to drive the global healthcare business intelligence market further in the near future. Moreover, rising adoption of data-driven decision-making solutions in the healthcare industry is also expected to drive the global healthcare BI market during the forecast period.

The Global healthcare business intelligence market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Key Players Operating in the Global healthcare business intelligence market are:

Domo Inc., Tableau Software, Sisense Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., Infor Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and MicroStrategy Incorporated

In August 2020, Knarr Analytics LLC was acquired by Qlik Technologies Inc. The deal would improve Qlik's Cloud Platform Active Intelligence capability, which offers comprehensive insights to enable data-driven activities.

During the forecast period, the software segment is expected to retain the largest market share, expanding at a CAGR of 14.7%. Business intelligence software helps healthcare organizations collect, interpret, and process data into appropriate business information, which is projected to fuel the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the cloud-based segment is projected to dominate the market. Cloud-based business intelligence applications offer improved accessibility, enhanced data protection, easy implementation, and simplified data analysis, which is likely to promote growth of the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the online analytical processing (OLAP) & visualization segment is likely to lead the market. The online analytical processing (OLAP) method solves users' issues and offers quick and understandable accessibility to comprehensive data and related metrics for analysis and reporting purposes.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare business intelligence market on the basis of component, deployment, function, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Software

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Hybrid

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Analytical Performance Management

Query & Reporting

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) & Visualization

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinical Analysis

Financial Analysis

Patient Care Analysis

Operational Analysis

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Geographical distribution of the includes analysis of the healthcare business intelligence market leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the healthcare business intelligence market , along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.

