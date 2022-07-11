Vertical Farming Market Future Growth Explored In Latest Research Report With Top Key Players

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in global demand for food and rapid increase in urbanization are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Vertical Farming Market Size – USD 3.09 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.5%, Market Trends – Rapid change in climate due to global warming” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global vertical farming market size reached USD 3.09 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in global demand for food and rapid urbanization are expected to support market revenue growth during 2022-2030.In addition, the rapid climate change caused by global warming has adversely affected the weather patterns, causing irregular rainfall, drought, desertification, thereby reducing agricultural productivity.

The market intelligence reports on Vertical Farming market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision. For data-savvy product owners, sophisticated business evangelists and information-focused filed marketing personnel, looking to incorporate qualitative figures into their fundamental perspective the report presents an unrivalled statistical data on both past and future industry trends.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

AeroFarms, LLC, Agricool SAS, Sky Greens, Emirates Vertical Farming Farms, Freight Farms, Inc., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow, Inc., Signify Holding B.V., and Hydrofarm LLC.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Building-based segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing urbanization and minimal availability of land in urban areas for agricultural practices.

Control systems segment accounted for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for intelligent control systems embedded in buildings and containers for controlling and optimizing the internal environment conditions to prolong productivity.

North America is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate in vertical farming market over the forecast period owing to the robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing vertical farming products such as AeroFarms, LLC, Freight Farms, Inc., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., LumiGrow, Inc., and Hydrofarm LLC. among others in countries in the region.

Furthermore, the report divides the Vertical Farming market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented global vertical farming market on the basis of system, type, structure, equipment, and region:

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Aggregate Systems

Open System

Closed System

Liquid Systems

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Building-based

Shipping Container-based

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Light-emitting Diode (LED)

Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling Equipment

Control Systems

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Overview of the Vertical Farming Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Vertical Farming industry

