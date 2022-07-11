Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Food And Beverage Market Global Survey, Analysis, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Growth – at a CAGR of 44.4%, Market Trends – Technological advancement in the food processing units

Increasing need to improve food safety standards is a key factor driving growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market currently. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market is expected to reach a market size of USD 62.83 Billion at a steady CAGR of 44.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need for more secure and efficient production facilities in food and beverages industries. Food and beverages industries are increasingly adopting AI solutions to track costs, oversee stock levels, and maintain transparency in supply chain processes. Rising need to reduce food waste is also driving utilization of AI in the food and beverages industry. Focus on improving food safety standards and need to adhere to stringent regulations related to food quality and safety of processes is driving adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the food and beverages industry. Moreover, AI enables maintenance of high accuracy in visual inspections, detection of quality-related issues in real-time, and helps to identify the root cause of quality issues, which will also help in enhancement of production processes in future.

The Artificial Intelligence In Food And Beverage Marketplace Report offers wide-ranging information and facts about the Artificial Intelligence In Food And Beverage market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Artificial Intelligence In Food And Beverage market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Artificial Intelligence In Food And Beverage Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Artificial Intelligence In Food And Beverage market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2020, ABB Ltd. announced the acquisition of Codian Robotics B.V., which is a leading provider of delta robots. The offerings of Codian Robotics include a hygienic design line, which is ideal for hygiene-sensitive industries, including pharmaceuticals and food and beverages.

Food processing industry segment accounted for largest market share of 49.0% in 2020. Increasing initiatives across food processing industries and rising adoption of AI-powered solutions at food processing units are expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Consumer engagement segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 45.2% during the forecast period. Food and beverage companies are increasingly deploying Artificial Intelligence that can monitor emotions of customers over social media networks and platforms in order to obtain responses of consumers, using which food and beverage companies can improve customer experience and enhance product offerings.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market in 2020. Food processing companies in countries in the region are increasingly adopting robotics and AI to assist in monitoring consumer requirements and aid in enhancing product offerings.

Leading Companies of the Artificial Intelligence In Food And Beverage Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Raytec Vision S.p.A., Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Key Technology Inc., TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS, GREEFA, Sesotec, Sight Machine Inc., and AGCO Corporation.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Artificial Intelligence In Food And Beverage market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market on the basis of end-use, application, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hotel and Restaurant

Food Processing Industry

Beverage Industry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Consumer Engagement

Maintenance

Food Sorting

Production and Packaging

Quality Control and Safety Compliance

Other Applications

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Artificial Intelligence In Food And Beverage market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Artificial Intelligence In Food And Beverage market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence In Food And Beverage market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Artificial Intelligence In Food And Beverage industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Artificial Intelligence In Food And Beverage market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Artificial Intelligence In Food And Beverage industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size Worth USD 62.83 Billion by 2028