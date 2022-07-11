Two Maryland Firms Form Partnership to Support Small Businesses as a Major Recession Looms
Business partnership looks to exemplify Collaborative Growth Mechanics
With a looming recession, current inflation, and supply chain issues, we saw the need and the opportunity to create this partnership to grow together and give back to the small business community.”GERMANTOWN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As small businesses brace for a potential recession, two Maryland firms have formed a strategic partnership and combined their services to help businesses survive today’s economic storm and thrive in 2022 and beyond.
— Yakov Elizarov, Chairman and CEO of Elizarov Consulting Group, LLC (ECG)
“With a looming recession, current inflation, and supply chain issues, we saw the need and the opportunity to create this partnership to grow together and give back to the small business community,” said Yakov Elizarov, Chairman and CEO of Elizarov Consulting Group, LLC (ECG), an international business consulting firm in Germantown. ECG services include human capital resource allocation, research and development, sales and strategic communications, internal and external software capabilities, and the development of forward-leaning technologies.
During an economic downturn, businesses need a strong communications strategy to quell staff and client fears, promote new or expanded services, and demonstrate leadership and business strength, said Darrell S. Pressley, Principal of Pressley Media Group, LLC (PMG), a public relations firm. PMG provides strategic communications, media relations, and crisis communication services. The Hanover PR firm helps companies elevate their brands, improve internal communications to connect with staff, create strong messaging to engage with stakeholders, and prepare for any crisis.
“I could not have found a better business partner to illustrate the power of partnerships than ECG,” Pressley said. “By combining our talents, we will provide business development strategies, emerging technologies, sales, marketing and communication services to help companies survive and then thrive in an economic crisis.”
The two business leaders believe their partnership will serve as an example of what can happen when companies build alliances that showcase their brands, business strategies, and strengths. “We’re hoping to demonstrate the possibilities that can develop through Collaborative Growth Mechanics,” Elizarov said.
As part of the announcement of the new business collaborative, ECG and PMG are launching a package of services designed to help start-up and small businesses immediately. The packages include a website review to analyze content and messaging, a review of a start-up company’s business plan, and sales and marketing strategies.
“Whether you are a start-up company, a small business looking to expand and explore new audiences, or are seeking more visibility, these service packages are affordable and highly impactful,” Elizarov said.
CONTACT: Darrell S. Pressley, (PMG); (410) 841.9539 (cell); darrell.pressley@pressleymediagroup.com (email)
# # #
Follow the team on Facebook and Twitter!
Follow ECG/PMG on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ElizarovCG and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ElizarovCG/
Darrell S. Pressley
Pressley Media Group
+1 410-841-9539
email us here