Smart Manufacturing Platform Market to be Driven by Industrial Automation in the Forecast Period of 2021-2028

Rising need to improve manufacturing productivity and performance is a key factor driving global market growth

Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Size – USD 5.58 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.4%,– Increasing adoption of advanced digital technologies across manufacturing industries ” — Emergen Research

The global smart manufacturing platform market is expected to reach a market size of USD 29.64 Billion in 2028 and register a robust CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising need to improve manufacturing activities, processes, and performance. Increasing initiatives by governments regarding automation of industrial processes are among some key factors driving growth of the smart manufacturing platform market, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Rising need to lower operational expenditure and enhance productivity is boosting adoption of Industry 4.0, which in turn is driving market growth. Smart manufacturing platforms provide real-time data collection and monitoring, which helps to improve productivity across systems, machinery, equipment, and processes.

A few of the leading players operating in the Smart Manufacturing Platform market research report are:

Microsoft, IBM, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Hitachi, ABB, Amazon, Bosch, Emerson, and Fujitsu Ltd

Segments Covered in this report are:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Asset & Condition Monitoring

Performance Optimization

Others

Industries Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Discrete (Medical Devices, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense)

Process (Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Power & Energy, Pharmaceuticals)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connectivity Management

Device Management

Application Enablement

Overall, the Smart Manufacturing Platform Market intelligence report deduces accurate market estimations by utilizing the principles of Breakdown and Data Triangulation to assess factors like shift in consumer inclination, existent knowledgebase, market valuation, and verified sources. These aspects might play a crucial role in the potential growth of the worldwide sector.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

