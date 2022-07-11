Metaverse in Healthcare Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid integration of AR and VR in healthcare to improve efficiency of medical equipment and perform complex surgical procedures

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse has the potential to become a crucial tool in healthcare sector and can help in patients’ treatment history, clinical practice, medical simulation, and medical education. Medical metaverse can revolutionize healthcare sector by seamlessly integrating with the existing and emerging technologies such as telehealth and digital therapeutics. Rapid integration of technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in healthcare sector to improve efficiency of medical devices, enhance patient communication and care, and for medical and surgical training is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing use of AR and VR in healthcare sector for effective fight against COVID-19 pandemic has further contributed to revenue growth of the market and is expected to continue to do so going ahead.

Metaverse has enabled implementation of therapeutic approaches such as physical therapy, cognitive therapy, support group and rehabilitation using virtual and augmented reality. Metaverse can allow healthcare professionals to properly use patient healthcare information and develop effective therapeutic and treatment approaches. Virtual reality is also being used widely in medical training to train fellow doctors and medical staffs. Augmented reality is used for surgical training of complex procedures and to improve the accuracy and flexibility of the surgeries. Metaverse can also enable surgeons to meet in virtual rooms and collaborate more efficiently for surgeries and consultations. In addition, metaverse can further boost the adoption and effectiveness of teleconsultations and improve patient experience by facilitating virtual consultations and visits. This is another key factor expected to drive market revenue growth

The study on the Metaverse in Healthcare market applies research methodologies including the investigation and interview techniques to weigh up on the product price, revenue, import and export status and production capability of the manufacturers operating in the Metaverse in Healthcare market for the forecast period, The market intelligence report focuses primarily on the market size, share and growth rate of the industry during the estimated period with the aim to help business owners make a wise investment decision and chalk out a blueprint of profitable business strategies.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Metaverse in Healthcare market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

Some major companies operating in the market include:

Intuitive Surgical

CableLabs

AccuVein

Microsoft

Google LLC

Meta Platforms, Inc.

8chilli, Inc.

Global Healthcare Academy

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, device, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

VR Headsets

AR Devices

Mixed Reality Platforms

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Medical Training & Education Modules

Diagnosis

Treatment

Designing ORs

Surgical Training

Remote Monitoring

Others

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Hardware Segment to Register Significantly Rapid Revenue Growth Rate:

Hardware segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable rapid advancements in hardware technology, growing adoption of AR devices and VR headsets for surgeries and training, and development of haptic devices to offer more enhanced metaverse-focused sensory experiences.

Medical Training & Education Modules Segment Revenue to Support Market Growth:

Medical training and education modules segment is expected to dominate other end use segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing integration of AR, VR, and MR to explain and perform surgical procedures, increase awareness and improve patient education, enhance surgical accuracy, and to help healthcare professionals understand the mode of action of medical devices and medicines.

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global over the forecast period attributable to increasing advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rapid integration of AR and VR devices in healthcare sector, technological advancements in AR and VR, and robust presence of metaverse-focused companies in the region.

The global Metaverse in Healthcare market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

