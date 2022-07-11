Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Growing at Healthy CAGR over Forecast 2020 to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing road safety concerns and increasing adoption of autonomous emergency brakes are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 17.23 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.2%, Market Trends –Stringent government regulations for road safety ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global autonomous emergency brakes market is projected to be worth USD 76.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The autonomous emergency brakes market is observing a high growth rate attributed to growing road safety concerns and growing adoption of autonomous emergency braking systems. Road traffic accidents and deaths have a significant impact on individuals, societies, and nations. They encompass considerable costs to healthcare systems consuming resources and causing huge productivity loss with substantial economic and social aftermaths. It has been found that around 1.25 million individuals around the world die annually due to road collisions and accidents. Autonomous emergency brakes have the capability to recognize a potential crash and trigger the braking system to retard the vehicle for collision avoidance, or as a minimum, reduce the impact.

The study on the Global Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Autonomous Emergency Brakes market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Autonomous Emergency Brakes industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Autonomous Emergency Brakes industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2019, Hyundai Mobis made an announcement about the development of an innovative rear-autonomous emergency braking technology deploying ultra short-range radar. The technology is estimated to contribute considerably to unexpected backover crashes prevention due to its faster response and wider detection range.

Actuators provide a higher precision level in motion controlling attributed to its ability to modify the speed, force, and torque at various vehicular movement stages.

Data fusion enables the separation of false-positive inputs from real objects, an essential functionality from an autonomous emergency brake system for the prevention of accidental application of brakes resulting in rear-end collision that may be dangerous.

North America contributed to a significant autonomous emergency brakes market share attributed to a rise in mandatory regulation for automotive safety in the region. Automotive manufacturers are emphasizing the up-gradation of already launched automotive models with suitable hardware with a pre-crash system.

Leading Companies of the Autonomous Emergency Brakes Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Continental AG, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabco Holdings Inc., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., among others.

Furthermore, the report divides the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global autonomous emergency brakes market on the basis of technology, component, automation level, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Camera

Fusion

LiDAR

Radar

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Actuators

Audible Buzzers

Controllers

Sensors

Visual Indicators

Automation Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Autonomous Vehicle

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Forward Emergency Braking

Reverse Emergency Breaking

Multi-Directional Emergency Breaking

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Points of Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market

