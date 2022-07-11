E-Scooter Financing Market to Surpass US$ 253.2 Bn by 2032 Driven by High Demand for Smart Electric Scooters Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The demand for E-scooter financing in North America is set to account for nearly 68.5% of the global market share by 2032. The e-scooter financing market in India is expected to grow at a 36.4% CAGR over the next ten years. The non-banking finance corporation segment is expected to see a growth rate of 13.4x over the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the e-scooter financing Market analysis carried out by Future Market Insights (FMI), demand for e-scooter financing is expected to increase at a 28.4% CAGR over the forecast period, with the market valuation reaching US$ 20.8 Bn in 2022.



Electrically powered scooters are becoming more popular as consumers are preferring personal mobility solutions as compared to public transportation. E-scooters are becoming a more common and vital mode of urban mobility. Rising awareness of environmental pollution and the need to migrate from traditional gasoline-powered vehicles to electric-powered vehicles, which aids in the decarbonization of urban transportation will fuel sales.

Congestion is one of the most serious urban issues faced by cities, causing endless traffic jams. Using public transport results in delays, poor sanitation, cancellations, last-mile commute issues, and even a lack of safety. Individuals are looking for easy, time-efficient, and cost-effective forms of transportation to get to their destination due to rising traffic congestion and long commutes.

Request a sample @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15171

Electric scooters, especially ones manufactured for city transportation, provide a number of advantages. These e-scooters are small enough to fit in public transportation, easy to transfer over short distances, and does not get stuck in traffic in general. Furthermore, electric scooters are free of oil and fossil fuels, making for a green and peaceful mode of urban transportation. Backed by the aforementioned factors, sales in the global e-scooter financing market are expected to gain traction in the forthcoming years.



“The implementation of technologies such as blockchain and machine learning to improve customer experience across financial institutions, along with increasing popularity of new banks will drive sales in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By scooter type, the electric moped segment will offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 126.8 Bn.

Based on provider type, demand in the non-banking finance corporation segment will grow by 13.4x over the forecast period.

In terms of purpose type, sales in the lease segment are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 30.3% between 2022 & 2032.

Germany will create an absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 7.8 Bn.

The demand for E-scooter financing in the U.S. will account for nearly 68.5% of the North America market share.

Sales in the India E-scooter financing market will grow at a 36.4% CAGR over the assessment period.

Ask An expert here @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-15171

Competition Landscape

Bank of America, AEON Credit, Volkswagen Financial Services, HDB Financial Services, IDFC First Bank, Klarna, Katapult, Greaves Finance, L&T Finance, Hyundai Capital and Affirm are some of the leading players operating in the global E-scooter financing market.



More Valuable Insights on E-Scooter Financing Market

Future Market Insight’s report on e-scooter financing market industry research is segmented into four major sections – scooter type (electric kick scooter, self-balancing e-scooter, and electric moped), provider type (banks, and others (non-banking financial corporations, credit unions)), purpose type (loan, and lease), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and The Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the e-scooter financing demand outlook.



E-Scooter Financing Outlook by Category

By Scooter Type:

Electric Kick Scooter

Self-Balancing E-scooter

Electric Moped





By Provider Type:

Banks

Others (non-banking financial corporations, credit unions)

By Purpose Type:

Loan

Lease

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15171

About Electronics, Semiconductor and ICT Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, strategic recommendations and actionable insights- the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on electronics, semiconductors, & ICT, of which 100+ reports are specifically on solutions, the team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT industry.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. E-Scooter Financing Innovation / Development Trends

4. Pricing Analysis

4.1. Pricing Models By Types of Finance Options

4.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on E-Scooter Financing Growth

5.2. Pre-COVID-19 Market Growth (2017-2019)

5.3. Expected Recovery Scenario (Short Term/Mid Term/Long Term)

5.4. Key Action Points for E-Scooter Financing Vendors

E-Scooter Financing Market Report Full TOC Click Here

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology

Crypto Trading Platform Market: The global crypto trading platform market is expected to reach US$ 36.5 Bn in 2022.The global market is projected to be valued at US$ 135.7 Bn by 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2022-2032

Cellular Repeater Market Forecast: The global cellular repeater market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,150 Million in 2022, expected to reach US$ 10,874 Million by 2032.

Optical transport network equipment Market Value: The optical transport network equipment market is projected to rise to US$ 17.5 Million in 2022 and estimated to reach US$ 42.3 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

Autonomous Mobile Robots for Logistics and Warehousing Market Size: The autonomous mobile robots for logistics and warehousing market is likely to register a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period 2022-2032

Automated Algo Trading Market Demand: The global automated algo trading market is anticipated to grow at a stupendous CAGR of around 10.5% to 11.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

Power Capacitors Market Share: The overall sales of power capacitors are projected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 2.3 Bn by 2032, registering growth at a CAGR of 2% - 4% during the forecast period

Bluetooth Low Energy Market Size: The global Bluetooth low energy market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 8,587.0 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2032, expected to reach US$ 30,050 Million

Optical Switches Market Trends: The global optical switches market holds a forecasted share of US$ 6239 million in 2022 and is likely to surpass US$ 16762 million by 2032

Assisted Living Software Market Sales:The global assisted living software market accumulated a market value of US$ 280 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% by garnering a market value of US$ 750 Million in the forecast period 2022-2032

Mini Data Center Market Outlook:The global mini data center market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 12,776 Mn by 2032, up from US$ 4,329 Mn in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/e-scooter-financing-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs