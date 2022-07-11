Food Certification Market is forecast to hit USD 6.90 billion by 2027 |Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Food Certification Market Size – USD 4.36 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Adulteration in foods and beverages ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food certification market is projected to reach value of USD 6.90 billion by 2027, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. Change in consumers' consumption habits, preference for organic foods, rise in the living standards, and consumer's requirement for quality products are some of the vital factors driving the market. Formulation of strict regulations regarding food safety has acted as a river of the market.

Food certification has been essential in resolving critical issues related to supply chain in the food sector. The certification helps in growth of the economy of a nation through imports and exports.

The global food certification market is expected to remain in a competitive and highly fragmented landscape during the forecast period, consisting of a large number of small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, increasing demand for technological advancements and high diversification in offered products are likely to offer high growth potential to new market players.

Adulteration of foods and beverages, health consciousness, and increased consumption of organic products are some of the key factors influencing the market.

The scope of the study extends to the diverse factors influencing the Food Certification sector, including the market scenario, regulatory framework implemented by governmental authorities, in-depth analysis of historical data, market trends, latest and pivotal technological development, emerging innovations, market risks, factors detrimental to market growth, and challenges faced by the existing players operating in the sector.

A few of the leading players operating in the Food Certification market research report are:

Lloyd's Register (U.K.), DEKRA, Intertek, International Certification Ltd, Asure Quality, Bureau Veritas, DNV, Eurofins, TQ Cert, TUV SUD

Extent of the research:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Application Outlook (Volume: Million MT) (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Processed Meat & Poultry

Organic Food

Dairy Products

Seafood

Beverages

Infant Foods

Others

Type Outlook (Volume: Million MT) (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

ISO 22000

Halal

Kosher

SQF

FSSAI

BRC

Others

Risk Outlook (Volume: Million MT) (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

High Risk

Low Risk

This Food Certification Market study also discusses the cost volatility observed both in the historical data collected for the period 2017-2019 and potential trends for the forecast years 2020-2028, based on the optimum capacity along with the points of view and estimated market estimations. This global market report also evaluates the data relating to the vendors functioning in the sector and buyers, providing an exhaustive database of crucial aspects of the Food Certification sector.

The professional intelligence study on the Food Certification market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Food Certification market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Food Certification market?

What are the main issues facing the global Food Certification market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

Some key aspects explored in this report are:

In September 2020, Intertek and a few other organizations started a new partnership to launch a brand-new shared audit program collectively. This program would lend a helping hand to create a safe food supply chain with its audit, which would help in certification.

In March 2019, DNV established an AI (Artificial Intelligence) research center to offer better and accurate solutions to enhance food surveys, inspection, and audit in Shanghai, China

The ISO 22000 certification focuses on securing and maintaining a supply chain. It has principles of integrated management systems and it is formulated as per the HACCP principles of the Codex Alimentarius and other essential standards in the ISO management systems. This certification helps control the risks in the food industry. ISO 22000 specifies that all the probable hazards expected to happen in a food chain should be identified and assessed. Therefore, it provides means to determine and document why a specific organization needs to control certain types of identified threats..

In the North America region, the regulatory bodies, via audits, follow-ups, and surveys, make sure that companies operating in the alcohol production sector must mandatorily follow the food management processes, rules, and regulations. The U.S. FDA's strict guidelines and regulations make the manufacturer or producer follow them obligatorily.

Overall, the Food Certification Market intelligence report deduces accurate market estimations by utilizing the principles of Breakdown and Data Triangulation to assess factors like shift in consumer inclination, existent knowledgebase, market valuation, and verified sources. These aspects might play a crucial role in the potential growth of the worldwide sector.

About Emergen Research

