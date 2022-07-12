Careebeen's largest cryptocurrency trading platform, Moneta Digitec, will be launching its brand new exchange
On July 12, 2022, Careebeen's largest cryptocurrency trading platform, Moneta Digitec, will be launching its brand new exchange.
If you really want to be successful in the digital asset business, think about the practical use of that digital asset before investing in it.”MUMBAI, INDIA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 12, 2022, Careebeen's largest cryptocurrency trading platform, Moneta Digitec, will be launching its brand new exchange.
— Daniel Varzari
The new platform has been created to position itself as a leading stablecoin player in the cryptocurrency market, which is just beginning to take shape at a serious level. Its goal? Providing quality services at a high level, ensuring credibility, convenience, and transparency.
Website: www.moneta-fx.com
While announcing the USDM, EURM, GBPM, CNYM, JPYM, and CHFM stablecoins release, the CEO of Moneta Holdings, Daniel Varzari, talked about the potential of the platform. He said, "Moneta Digitec looks to become the foremost trading ground for a mature financial market that's just beginning to see cryptocurrency's potential. Together with Stabila blockchain, we strive to revolutionize the world's cryptocurrency and blockchain space. We want to bring a revolution in blockchain and cryptocurrency worldwide through our innovative financial platforms and products. Moneta Digitec looks to bring service, reliability, and convenience that any other platform cannot match, and we're proud to be partnering with one of the world's largest blockchains".
Sharing the excitement with us, Kate Stanton, CFO Bit-Base USA, says "There is a massive crypto revolution going on at the moment and it is an exciting time for cryptocurrency in history. The market needs a surge like never before and there will never be a better time to learn and invest. Seeing degradation in the industry lately, there is great potential for a mature platform with a stable foundation. Moneta Digitec is going to be a game-changer!"
Moneta Digitec, a new cryptocurrency exchange, is launched in competition with the traditional banking system. It is a new cryptocurrency exchange that seeks to rival the traditional banking system by providing features to help crypto investors to perform all their activities and needs on the platform.
The crypto industry has been touted to replace or at least partially eclipse the present financial system in the future. For now, however, investors can only allocate capital in cryptocurrencies through decentralized and centralized exchanges that offer secure marketplaces for trading and exchanging digital assets.
For more people to trust crypto enough to adopt it as a banking system, there are certain conditions that are non-negotiable. These are security and safety, high liquidity, the convenience of use, and superior benefits when compared with the current financial system. This is what Moneta Digitec aims to achieve.
The goal of the crypto exchange platform is to make it easier for both old and new crypto inventors to explore the market in a safe environment. Moneta Digitec will work towards releasing the true power of digital finance by creating an ecosystem where cryptocurrencies can thrive.
Daniel Varzari
Moneta Holdings
+1 786-408-7985
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn