Smart Building Sensors Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast till 2028

Increasing advancements in sensing technology and rising adoption of smart security solutions are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 6.82 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.3%, Market Trends – Rising demand for Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) ” — Emergen Research

The Smart building sensors Market report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Smart building sensors market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Smart building sensors market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Smart building sensors market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Smart building sensors industry to give an overall analysis.

Smart building sensors market size reached USD 6.82 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising advancements in sensing technology is expected to support market revenue growth during 2021-2028. Moreover, increasing adoption of smart security solutions is expected to boost market growth. Sensors at present are very powerful and receptive and therefore can capture large volume real-time data which are further processed and analyzed using sophisticated machine learning algorithms. Large organizations have connected sensors to major processes in their plants and factories that can detect, report, and analyze data to achieve higher levels of process efficiency.

Increasing advancements of smart sensors has led to increasing adoption for smart security solutions in buildings. A smart sensor consists of a combination of sensor, microprocessor and a communication technology which incorporates rule-based elements that provide various functions such as conversion of data, data processing and external device communication. Smart sensors play an important role in smart security systems. For instance, thermal imaging sensors can be used to detect an intruder\'s body heat and send alerts updating the authorities of intrusion. Similarly, devices such as smart locks, motion sensors, and window and door sensors are commonly connected to a common network. This enables the security sensors to work together and detect any security breach by updating the concerned authorities.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Smart Building Sensors market along with crucial statistical data about the Smart Building Sensors market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC., Schneider Electric Industries SAS, Intel Corporation, Spacewell International, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., and Verdigris Technologies, Inc.

Highlights from the Report

Solutions segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for smart solutions in infrastructure projects along with demand for real-time data for better management and maintenance of buildings.

Residential segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for energy efficient smart building and rising government initiatives to support smart cities.

North America is expected to register a faster revenue growth rate than other regional markets in the smart building sensors market over the forecast period owing to robust presence of international and domestic smart building sensor providers such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, and Verdigris Technologies, Inc., among others.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Smart Building Sensors industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented global smart building sensors market on the basis of component, type, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Infrastructure Management

Parking Management System

Plumbing and Water Management System

Elevators and Escalator System

Security and Emergency Management

Access Control System

Intelligent Security System

Video Surveillance System

Safety System

Energy Management

HVAC Control System

Lighting Control System

Services

System Integration and deployment

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Temperature Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Motion/Occupancy Sensors

Contact Sensors

Gas/Air Quality Sensors

Electrical Current Monitoring Sensors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of Smart Building Sensors Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Smart Building Sensors market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Smart Building Sensors market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Smart Building Sensors market

