Self-healing Concrete Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2030

Market Trends – Increasing innovation of microencapsulation technologies for developing self-healing construction materials

Market Size – USD 34.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 36.8%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others.

Global self-healing concrete market size reached USD 34.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for durable and sustainable infrastructure and increasing focus on reducing carbon footprint from construction activities is expected to support market revenue growth during 2022-2030.

In addition, rising innovation for self-healing construction materials has led to development of microencapsulation technology, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market. In January 2019, researchers at the University of Cambridge developed microcapsules containing healing agents such as minerals, epoxy, or polyurethane added to building material such as concrete, which would facilitate self-repairing small cracks developing over time.

The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in global market report include Green-Basilisk BV, Acciona Infraestructureas S.A., Avecom N.V., Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales, COWI A/S, Devan-Micropolis, Fescon Oy., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Oscrete Construction Products, and GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Highlights from the Report

Biotic segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing investment in research to develop bacteria-based self-healing properties in concrete.

Capsule based segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for microcapsules containing self-healing components embedded in the concrete.

The market in Europe is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period than other regional markets owing to robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing Self-healing Concrete products.

In January 2022, UK-based Oscrete Construction Products became a standalone company after departing from Christeyns Group. It had operated within Christeyns Group since 1983. The intention behind the move is to attract investors and redirect its focus on core markets. Oscrete Construction Products manufactures and supplies a wide range of products such as super-plasticizing admixtures and others for the precast and ready-mix concrete.

The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Self-healing Concrete industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market.

Emergen Research has segmented global self-healing concrete market on the basis of type, technique, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Cubic Meters; 2019–2030)

Abiotic

Sodium Silicate Based

Others

Biotic

Bacteria Based

Fungus Based

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Cubic Meters; 2019–2030)

Intrinsic

Capsule Based

Vascular

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Cubic Meters; 2019–2030)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Civil Infrastructure

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

