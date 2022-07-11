Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis, Top Players, Demographic, Segments, Applications, Types, and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Electronic Health Records (EHRs) usage is increasing in both developing and developed countries, which is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Healthcare Analytics Market Size – USD 21.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.4%, Trends – Increasing implementation of Business Intelligence (BI) with healthcare analytics solutions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare analytics market size was USD 21.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Electronic Health Records (EHRs) usage is increasing in both developing and developed countries, which is expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. Increased usage of big data among healthcare organizations and increase in government initiatives to promote healthcare institutions to utilize EHRs, are supporting growth of the healthcare analytics market. Additionally, need to reduce unnecessary expenses of healthcare facilities is expected to increase adoption of healthcare analytics solutions.

Healthcare analytics offers a perfect combination of administrative and financial data. Several healthcare organizations across the globe are adopting these analytical tools to enhance coordination with care teams, improve patient care, and reduce excessive spending. Some of the common applications of healthcare analytics include enhancing patient engagement, detection of fraudulent activities and enhance security, supply chain analysis, revenue cycle management, telemedicine for primary diagnosis, smart staffing along with personnel management, and risk and disease management.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Athenahealth Inc., MedeAnalytics, Inc., Optum, Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Azure Ophthalmics Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Apixio Inc., Amazon Web Service, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and SAP SE.

Avail sample market brochure of the report to evaluate its usefulness; get a copy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/439

PDF Sample report Contains the Following Information:

Healthcare analytics market Overview (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends)

PESTLE ANALYSIS, PORTER'S Five Forces Analysis and Opportunity Map Analysis

Outlook by Region, BPS Analysis, Marketing Strategy, Methodology and Data Source.

Manufacturer Analysis and Many More...

Scope of the Global Healthcare analytics market Report :

The report performs an accurate estimation of the growth prospects of the different market segments by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue generation of the key players in the upcoming years. The market segmentation provides a 360° view of the Healthcare analytics market industry, which turns out to be beneficial for readers interested in this sector.

Get Access to Full summary of the Healthcare analytics market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-analytics-market

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare analytics market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Healthcare analytics market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The hardware segment is expected to register a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period companies because of robust networking infrastructure is only for healthcare analytics to gather, analyze, and send a significant number of data. High cost of hardware components is driving growth of this segment.

The on-premises segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing deployment of on-premises-based healthcare analytics solutions in healthcare organizations to secure organizational data. On-premises-based solutions are deployed within organizations along with dedicated hardware, which provides better data security over cloud-based deployments.

The North America market is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period due to increasing use of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and federal regulations on clinical care to reduce healthcare costs and provide better care to people.

Get the PDF Sample of healthcare analytics market

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the healthcare analytics market based on component, deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software

Hardware

Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Web Hosted

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Clinical Analysis

Financial Analysis

Administrative & Operational Analysis

This report can be customized as per the requirements @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/439

The Global Healthcare analytics market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Healthcare analytics market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Purchase Premium Report on Healthcare analytics market at:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/439

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the Healthcare analytics market growth potential?

Which product category will be the most profitable?

In the coming years, which regional market will emerge as a leader?

Which application segment will continue to expand at a steady rate?

What are the potential growth opportunities in the Healthcare analytics market in the coming years?

What are the most significant challenges that the Healthcare analytics market s may face in the future?

What are the top companies in the Healthcare analytics market ?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the Market’s growth?

About us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.