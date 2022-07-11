Advanced Glass Market offers a good growth opportunity and is likely to rebound at a healthy CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The global Advanced Glass market is likely to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period; states Stratview Research.

This report studies the market covering a period of 12 years of trend and forecast. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

What are Advanced Glasses?

Advanced glass is a special and unique grade of glass having specific characteristics and properties designed for specific end-use. In order to improve durability, strength, and aesthetic appearance these glasses undergo specialized chemical and mechanical processes. Advanced glass can be categorized into laminated glass, coated glass, toughened glass, and others.

These glasses find applications in various industries including commercial construction, residential construction, infrastructure, automotive, electronics, sports, and leisure. On the basis of function type, advanced glass can be categorized into safety & security, solar control, optics & lighting, high performance, and others.

Growth Factors

According to the report, the prime factors driving the advanced glass market are the expanding global construction industry and increasing demand from the automotive industry.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has been compiled using a variety of analytical methodologies and contains analysed data on the key players, market scope, and much more. The researchers at Stratview Research have studied the historic and present situation of the top players in the Advanced Glass Market. The report includes highly reliable and vital data that can be beneficial for the key decision-makers and strategists.

Key Features: The report covers –

Market Size and Revenue

Production rate

Covid19 impact on the market

Import/export data

Supply/demand analysis

Market share, CAGR, etc.

Market Segmentation:

by Type - Laminated Glass, Coated Glass, Toughened Glass, and Others

by End-Use Industry Type - Commercial Construction, Residential Construction, Infrastructure Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Sports, Leisure, and Others

by Function Type - Safety & Security, Solar Control, Optics & Lighting, High Performance, and Others

by Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Segment-wise analysis of Advanced Glass Market -

Advanced Glass Market Share: By Type

Based on the type, the laminated glass segment dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period as well. The expanding construction industry and rising disposable income of consumers are the major factors behind the dominance of the segment.

Advanced Glass Market Share: By End-Use Industry Type

Based on the end-use industry type, the commercial construction segment holds the largest share of the market and is also expected to witness a healthy growth during the forecast period. Revival of the construction industry from subprime crises and euro-debt crises along with significant economic development in the Asia-Pacific region is the major factor driving the growth of the entire construction industry.

Which region is the largest market?

North America is estimated to be the largest market for advanced glass during the forecast period. Significant demand from various end-use industries and presence of major players in the region are the major factors behind the dominance of the region in the global advanced glass market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the driving force of the region’s market.

Key Players

Some of the major suppliers of Advanced Glass are-

Pittsburgh Plate Glass Industries

Asahi Glass Co.

Saint Gobain

Corning Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Guardian Industries

Sisecam Group

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Gentex Corporation.

About Stratview Research –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

