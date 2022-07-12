Beam Mobile Announces Most Durable iPad Case for Hospitals, Education, and Beyond

The most durable iPad case from Beam Mobile

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beam Mobile today announces a new iPad case designed for hospitals and education mobile applications. Built on Beam's years of experience providing iPhone cases for healthcare, the Beam iPad 10.2 case features disinfectant-ready plastics and an impact-resistant polycarbonate shell.

Dean Shortland, CTO of Beam Mobile, says, "We have a proven track record of providing the most durable cases on the market. We go beyond anti-microbial with our disinfectant-ready plastics. And our polycarbonate shells can be dropped daily."

Beam is wipeable with hospital-grade cleaners and is designed for IP54 to mitigate dust and liquid intrusion. Shortland adds, "Anti-microbial cases still have to be cleaned and may not hold up to highly-concentrated bleach and disinfectants. And Beam polycarbonate shells have been dropped down elevator shafts and atriums. We make the case."

Beam products work with mobile provisioning solutions from JAMF and Imprivata and multi-storage cabinets from Datamation, Bretford, and Belkin.

The case is compatible with iPad 10.2 and is available from CDW and other healthcare and education resellers. MSRP is $99.99 (GM-200). Demos are available for qualified accounts. An additional model for the iPad Air is forthcoming (GM-220).

Beam Mobile has provided durable mobile cases for some of the largest hospitals, including NYC Health + Hospitals, UNC Medical, Christ Hospital, WVU Medicine, Alberta Health, and the NHS in England. Beam healthcare products are used with EHR solutions from Epic, Cerner, and secure communications apps like Patientsafe and Mobile Heartbeat. Beam iPad cases also go into K-12 classrooms, retail POS, and service applications.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Beam Mobile has led the effort to provide mobile device protection in demanding environments. The Beam team is the legacy of Griffin Technology, which made its mark in consumer smartphone cases. For information, contact sales@beam-mobile.com.