Structural Foam Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2030

Structural Foam Market Trends – Increasing adoption of structural foam in the automotive sector

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global structural foam market size reached USD 32.01 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing adoption of structural foam pallets in food processing and industrial applications is the key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Injection-molded plastic pallets with structural foam are becoming more popular in a variety of industries, such as the food, beverage, and automotive. Structural foam is made with low-pressure and low-cost aluminum tools. The pallet has a cellular core with a high strength-to-weight ratio and an integral skin. The widespread use of structural foams in material handling equipment used for short-distance transit of objects within the manufacturing facility, as well as a number of other packaging applications, creates a high demand for these foams. Structural foam pallets are a suitable material handling option since they are durable and long-lasting. The use of structural foam molding eliminates the need for a metal frame, resulting in a smooth, leak-proof body that will not rust, chip, dent, or peel. Durable structural foam is used in the manufacturing of many material handling items, resulting in a product that is robust, lightweight, and works well in even the most demanding settings.

The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Structural Foam market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.

The global Structural Foam market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Armacell International S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, One Plastic Group, PSI Molded Plastics, The Dow Chemical Company, Diab International AB, Gurit Holding AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and GI Plastek Corp.

To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis.

Emergen Research has segmented global structural foam market on the basis of product, application, and region:

· Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Others

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Material Handling

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The global Structural Foam market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

