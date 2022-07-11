Press Releases

07/11/2022

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff in Honor of Sandy Hook Fire Chief William Halstead

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff in honor of Sandy Hook Fire Chief William Halstead, who died in the line of duty after responding to a call on Friday evening.

Flags should be lowered immediately and remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

The Office of the Governor will send out a notification when flags should be returned to full-staff.

“Chief Halstead provided decades of service to the community in which he grew up and the community he loved,” Governor Lamont said. “His dedication is exemplary, and we are lucky to have leaders like him protecting the residents of Connecticut. His passing after responding to a call in the line of duty is heartbreaking, and I send my deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters from the Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.”

“Chief Halstead exemplified what it meant to be a true public servant, providing decades of selfless service to his beloved community,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Our state’s firefighters are some of the most courageous citizens in Connecticut, and we will forever be indebted to their service. My most sincere condolences go out to Chief Halstead’s family, friends, colleagues, and the Sandy Hook community.”

Chief Halstead joined the Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in January 1965 when he turned 16. He has served as its chief since 1978.